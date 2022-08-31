Read full article on original website
Sanders with a career night to lead No. 12 OSU to win over Central Michigan
Mike Gundy and the Cowboys take the podium at Big 12 Media Days. Fresh off a Big 12 Tournament title, Oklahoma State is hosting a Regional this weekend. A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Monday, March 14th. Fans gather as Brent Venables officially introduced as OU...
How to watch Wyoming vs. Tulsa: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Tulsa was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Wyoming was 7-6 last year and is coming off of a 38-6 defeat against the Illinois Fighting Illini last week.
Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bixby quarterback Austin Haven
The Fearless Friday Player of the week goes to Bixby's Austin Havens.
The Call Up: Week 1 Of High School Football, OU,OSU & More
TULSA, Okla. - It's officially week one of the high school football season and 6A-1 division, Union is facing off against the Broken Arrow Tigers. News On 6's Jonathan Huskey is at that game so we calling him up to talk about week 1 and everything else going on in the world of sports.
Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
Week 1 Game of the Week: Union beats Broken Arrow 28-7
Week 1 of the high school football schedule in Oklahoma lands our Friday Night Live Tailgate in Broken Arrow as the Tigers host Union.
Muskogee High School debuts new football stadium
Muskogee High School debuts new football stadium and field, as part of the school's "Rougher Village"
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License
In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Oklahoman claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
An Oklahoma resident claimed the $1 million he won in the Mega Millions lottery.
'Deleware?' | City of Tulsa addressing misspelled street signs
2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city after seeing that Delaware Avenue and Delaware Place off of 41st Street were misspelled, reading "Deleware."
Oklahoma Man Wins $1 Million Prize From Mega Millions Lottery
PRYOR, Okla. - One lucky Oklahoma man from Pryor won a massive prize from the Mega Millions lottery. He claimed a $1 million prize from his winning ticket.
$1 million Mega Millions lottery winner sold at Oklahoma convenience store
PRYOR, Okla. — Someone in Oklahoma will be a millionaire soon!. Oklahoma lottery officials posted on Facebook that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Prime Stop Food N Fuel in Pryor. They said a winner named Barry claimed the prize Thursday from the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
Claremore’s Most Unique: The Belvidere Mansion
The Belvidere Mansion is a unique historical destination in Claremore, Oklahoma. If you are from Claremore, Oklahoma, then you may know there are several historical places that make Claremore unique. From the Will Rogers Memorial to the J.M. Arms and Historical Museum, Claremore is packed with history. One of my favorite places in Claremore is the Belvidere Mansion.
70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore
Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Provides Boost To Oklahoma Economy
Data from Bartlesville's tourism bureau showed the city brought in $40 million in tourist spending thanks in part to the "Killers of the Flower Moon" film production. Tourism was up in Bartlesville nearly 30% from previous years. The film also counted for more than half of the city's sales and hotel taxes in 2021.
