Field Kindley needed more than four quarters to get their first win of the season against Mulvane winning 8-0. The game was scoreless through regulation as both defenses came to play in this week one matchup. The Nado forced six Mulvane turnovers and Mulvane turned Coffeyville over five times. Penalties hurt both teams erasing big plays for Mulvane and a touchdown for FKHS. With both teams held scoreless through four quarters the game went into overtime. Coffeyville got the ball to start OT and with four straight runs by Aaron Tunstall they found the endzone for the first time. The defense came to play in OT as well for the Nado as Dede Shobe sacked Mulvane's QB to force a third and fifteen and after a half two more stops the Nado came away victorious.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO