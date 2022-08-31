ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherryvale, KS

kggfradio.com

Do Some Good & Play Bingo

Cedar Bluff Camp will host Bingo Night on Thursday, September 8th. Start marking your cards at 6 pm. Cedar Bluff Camp was founded in 1922 as a project of the Coffeyville Rotary Club. Coffeyville’s Iconic Camp is a favorite for Weddings, Reunions, and Birthday Parties. The Bingo Night proceeds...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park

The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Commissioners Agenda Preview

The agenda for the Montgomery County Commissioners, who will meet on Tuesday the 6th of September, due to the Labor Day holiday, shows that Human Resources Director, Becky Lewis will have a request for a proposal for Insurance, followed by discussions with Montgomery County Action Council, the Public Works Department, and Carolyn Muller with the Health Department in Coffeyville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
Four States Home Page

Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display

GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
GALENA, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Cherryvale, KS
Cherryvale, KS
Sports
kggfradio.com

Elvin "Lynn" Wood

Elvin “Lynn” Wood age 93 passed away at his home in Coffeyville, Kansas on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Lynn was born on August 1, 1929, in Grainola, Kansas to Henry Lawton and Lois May (Crozier) Wood. He was one of seven children. The family relocated to the Cedar Vale, Kansas area where he graduated from Cedar Vale High School. Lynn played and lettered in Basketball and still today basketball was his favorite sport to watch. He spent many summers hauling hay and enjoying other outdoor activities like hunting and especially fishing.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Glenda Lou Yeubanks

Glenda Lou Yeubanks, age 79, formerly of South Coffeyville, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her daughter's home in rural Coffeyville, Kansas where she has resided the past few years. Glenda was born on October 23, 1942 in rural Edna, Kansas. She was raised by her parents...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

$3 movie tickets this weekend in the Four States

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re looking for a deal at the big screen — this is the weekend for you. This Saturday is National Cinema Day. The goal is to attract big crowds to movie theaters — using movie tickets that cost just $3.00. Nationwide, more...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Courthouse Closed - Commission To Meet Tuesday

The Montgomery County Courthouse will close Monday in observance of Labor Day. The weekly Commissioners' meeting will take place at 9 am on Tuesday, September 6th in the lower level of the judicial center in downtown Independence. An agenda should become available later today. Stay tuned to KGGF for updates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Cause of fire at historic Kansas church under investigation

BOURBON COUNTY —The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is working with local officials to determine the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a historic church in southeast Kansas. Just after 9p.m. Monday, crews responded to St Mary’s Catholic Church, 714 South Eddy Street, in Fort Scott for...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Truck stop tire center on fire, closes MO-43 highway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday reports of heavy smoke coming from the Ozarko Tire Warehouse behind Pilot Travel Plaza on Mo-43 alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Redings Mill requested as mutual aid and then later Carl Junction and Duenweg requested. MoDOT Emergency Response has closed MO-43 at Cedar Road as hoses...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.

— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Sports
bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Miami warns of scam call involving electric meter

MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami warns of a scam wanting personal information in trade for the customer keeping their electric meter. “The City of Miami’s Customer Service Department has received reports of a customer receiving a call stating that they were with the City of Miami and were going to pull their electric meter unless given personal information. We want to warn City utility customers this is a scam and to not give out any personal information to callers. (The City’s Customer Service Department uses an automated call system to notify utility customers of any billing issues.)”
MIAMI, OK
newstalkkzrg.com

Accident claims life of Pittsburg man

A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Nado Need Overtime to Beat Mulvane

Field Kindley needed more than four quarters to get their first win of the season against Mulvane winning 8-0. The game was scoreless through regulation as both defenses came to play in this week one matchup. The Nado forced six Mulvane turnovers and Mulvane turned Coffeyville over five times. Penalties hurt both teams erasing big plays for Mulvane and a touchdown for FKHS. With both teams held scoreless through four quarters the game went into overtime. Coffeyville got the ball to start OT and with four straight runs by Aaron Tunstall they found the endzone for the first time. The defense came to play in OT as well for the Nado as Dede Shobe sacked Mulvane's QB to force a third and fifteen and after a half two more stops the Nado came away victorious.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

