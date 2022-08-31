Read full article on original website
Do Some Good & Play Bingo
Cedar Bluff Camp will host Bingo Night on Thursday, September 8th. Start marking your cards at 6 pm. Cedar Bluff Camp was founded in 1922 as a project of the Coffeyville Rotary Club. Coffeyville’s Iconic Camp is a favorite for Weddings, Reunions, and Birthday Parties. The Bingo Night proceeds...
Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park
The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
Montgomery County Commissioners Agenda Preview
The agenda for the Montgomery County Commissioners, who will meet on Tuesday the 6th of September, due to the Labor Day holiday, shows that Human Resources Director, Becky Lewis will have a request for a proposal for Insurance, followed by discussions with Montgomery County Action Council, the Public Works Department, and Carolyn Muller with the Health Department in Coffeyville.
Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display
GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
Elvin "Lynn" Wood
Elvin “Lynn” Wood age 93 passed away at his home in Coffeyville, Kansas on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Lynn was born on August 1, 1929, in Grainola, Kansas to Henry Lawton and Lois May (Crozier) Wood. He was one of seven children. The family relocated to the Cedar Vale, Kansas area where he graduated from Cedar Vale High School. Lynn played and lettered in Basketball and still today basketball was his favorite sport to watch. He spent many summers hauling hay and enjoying other outdoor activities like hunting and especially fishing.
Glenda Lou Yeubanks
Glenda Lou Yeubanks, age 79, formerly of South Coffeyville, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her daughter's home in rural Coffeyville, Kansas where she has resided the past few years. Glenda was born on October 23, 1942 in rural Edna, Kansas. She was raised by her parents...
$3 movie tickets this weekend in the Four States
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re looking for a deal at the big screen — this is the weekend for you. This Saturday is National Cinema Day. The goal is to attract big crowds to movie theaters — using movie tickets that cost just $3.00. Nationwide, more...
Courthouse Closed - Commission To Meet Tuesday
The Montgomery County Courthouse will close Monday in observance of Labor Day. The weekly Commissioners' meeting will take place at 9 am on Tuesday, September 6th in the lower level of the judicial center in downtown Independence. An agenda should become available later today. Stay tuned to KGGF for updates.
Cause of fire at historic Kansas church under investigation
BOURBON COUNTY —The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is working with local officials to determine the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a historic church in southeast Kansas. Just after 9p.m. Monday, crews responded to St Mary’s Catholic Church, 714 South Eddy Street, in Fort Scott for...
Truck stop tire center on fire, closes MO-43 highway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday reports of heavy smoke coming from the Ozarko Tire Warehouse behind Pilot Travel Plaza on Mo-43 alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Redings Mill requested as mutual aid and then later Carl Junction and Duenweg requested. MoDOT Emergency Response has closed MO-43 at Cedar Road as hoses...
Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.
— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
5th Wheeler fire closes I-44 in Ottawa Co. state OHP
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Bertram was on scene of the 5th wheel fire. OHP states the delay in traffic took about two hours, as of 4 p.m. stating, “Debris has been swept off the roadway. Lanes are back open.”. There were no reported injuries. Although the cause of the...
14-year-old Seneca student identified after social media threats
SENECA, Mo. – Seneca Police allege a 14-year-old was making threats toward the school and students through social media. According to Police Chief James Altic, community members started calling the police department late Tuesday evening. They said a student was making threats toward Seneca schools and students. After investigating...
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
City of Miami warns of scam call involving electric meter
MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami warns of a scam wanting personal information in trade for the customer keeping their electric meter. “The City of Miami’s Customer Service Department has received reports of a customer receiving a call stating that they were with the City of Miami and were going to pull their electric meter unless given personal information. We want to warn City utility customers this is a scam and to not give out any personal information to callers. (The City’s Customer Service Department uses an automated call system to notify utility customers of any billing issues.)”
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
Nado Need Overtime to Beat Mulvane
Field Kindley needed more than four quarters to get their first win of the season against Mulvane winning 8-0. The game was scoreless through regulation as both defenses came to play in this week one matchup. The Nado forced six Mulvane turnovers and Mulvane turned Coffeyville over five times. Penalties hurt both teams erasing big plays for Mulvane and a touchdown for FKHS. With both teams held scoreless through four quarters the game went into overtime. Coffeyville got the ball to start OT and with four straight runs by Aaron Tunstall they found the endzone for the first time. The defense came to play in OT as well for the Nado as Dede Shobe sacked Mulvane's QB to force a third and fifteen and after a half two more stops the Nado came away victorious.
