Which Bo Nix will we get in Atlanta on Saturday versus defending national champion Georgia? The former five-star quarterback led Auburn to a 9–4 record in his freshman season at 17 years old, winning the Iron Bowl 48–45 over Alabama in one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 season. Nix was voted the SEC Freshman of The Year, finishing the season with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO