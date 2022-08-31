Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
GOP Hopeful If Elected Will Not Seek To Change Abortion Rights In Kansas
Gubernatorial hopeful, current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said yesterday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who just a month ago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion as a state constitutional right. Schmidt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly, said if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state and will not look to make any changes to the existing law.
kggfradio.com
Schmidt Calls on KS Lawmakers To Send Bill To His Desk In His First 100 Days
In April, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bill for a second time that would have banned transgender athletes from competing and sharing locker rooms in girls' and women’s sports in Kansas. Kelly said that the legislation proposed by the GOP would harm Kansas’ ability to attract and retain businesses and would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation instead of strategic, pro-growth lawmaking.
kggfradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Raises Awareness About Mental Illness
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, as part of the larger National Alliance on Mental Illness campaign, has proclaimed September as “Suicide Prevention Month” in the State of Kansas. Governor Kelly said that by advancing initiatives like the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis hotline and funding mental health resources in our schools it helps all Kansans to break past the stigma surrounding mental health issues and address these issues head-on.
kggfradio.com
Glenda Lou Yeubanks
Glenda Lou Yeubanks, age 79, formerly of South Coffeyville, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her daughter's home in rural Coffeyville, Kansas where she has resided the past few years. Glenda was born on October 23, 1942 in rural Edna, Kansas. She was raised by her parents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kggfradio.com
Noon Today Is Go-Live Time For Kansas Digital Sports Betting
Today at noon Kansas will join 31 US states that have some form of legal sports betting. Kansas will be the second fastest state behind only Iowa to go from legal to live, and Kansas will also be the 3rd state this year to go live digital. A total of...
Comments / 0