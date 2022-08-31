ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
mtpr.org

Why Montana schools are struggling with teacher shortages

Montana’s smaller, more rural school districts are having a hard time finding and retaining teachers. About one-fifth of schools in the state have moved to four-day work weeks to recruit and retain educators. Missoulian education reporter Skylar Rispens recently published two stories in a series about the teacher shortage...
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
Alt 95.7

Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?

Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
Selena
TODAY.com

Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town

A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
Alt 95.7

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
KULR8

Governor Gianforte meets with registered apprentices at KOA future site

BILLINGS, Mont. - The mentorship program, called the Registered Apprenticeship Program, is a part of the Montana Comeback Plan which focuses on building up the workforce in Montana. Through this program, Governor Greg Gianforte says Montana added over 700 new apprentices so far this year. Additionally, the state is on...
mtpr.org

Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?

Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?. Freddy Monares: Welcome to the Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio driven by your curiosity about Montana. I’m your host Freddy Monares. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We’ll answer questions — large...
explorebigsky.com

Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission grants $240,000 for fishery restoration

Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission recently granted $240,000 in funding to eight projects seeking to improve Montana fisheries through the Future Fisheries Improvement Program. Fishery improvements include stream restoration, stream habitat installation, streambank restoration, grazing management, keeping fish out of irrigation diversions, protecting critical habitat and improving fish passage, among...
The Moose 95.1 FM

New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains

Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
96.7 KISS FM

Tourist Gets Busted Walking on Old Faithful, Immediately Regrets It

I don't understand how tourists will never follow the simple rules when visiting the oldest national park in the country. It's not that hard. Yellowstone National Park is the most popular place to visit in Montana every summer, and visitors come from all over the world to see the sights and wildlife in the park. The only problem is that many visitors can't follow the rules or guidelines and end up damaging the park or getting hurt.
KULR8

High fire danger across Montana as heat sets in for weekend

GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Authorities warned of high wildfire danger across much of Montana Thursday and in coming days as temperatures were forecast to approach the triple digits with heavy winds in some areas. The start of September will bring heat at near record levels and it will linger...
