Read full article on original website
Related
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:58 a.m. on...
Coast News
Man gets seven years for woman’s stabbing death on Carlsbad hiking trail
CARLSBAD — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old was sentenced today to seven years in prison. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, 18, pleaded guilty last month to a murder count in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, stabbing death of Lisa Thorborg in Carlsbad.
Comments / 0