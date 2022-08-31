CARLSBAD — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old was sentenced today to seven years in prison. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, 18, pleaded guilty last month to a murder count in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, stabbing death of Lisa Thorborg in Carlsbad.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO