REPORT: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Re-Release May Replace ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Post-Credit Scene

Abomination's story makes up a good portion of the plot in Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and honestly, it clears up a lot of questions we had about the character. Instead of just being a random pop-in character out of nowhere, we get a better sense of who he actually is, what he wants, and why he was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the first place. Fans of the character were baffled, if not still excited at his appearance in Shang-Chi.

