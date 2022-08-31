REPORT: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Re-Release May Replace ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Post-Credit Scene

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
hypebeast.com
Seven Deleted Scenes Are Confirmed To Be in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Extended Cut
Sony Pictures and Marvel are not quite done with riding the hype from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio recently confirmed that it will be releasing an extended cut version of the film titled, the More Fun Stuff Version. While there has not been a trailer released nor hints of what to expect besides a few teasers of what to expect on the big screen comeback, the 11-minute additional footage is slated to feature seven more deleted scenes.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has a new post-credits scene – here's what happens
The More Fun Stuff exclusive post-credits scene answers one of the movie's lingering questions
IGN
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Writer Reveals Scrapped a Fantastic Four Post-Credits Scene
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness satisfied many with its cameo appearances. But even with the big screen debut of (alternate universe) Mr. Fantastic in the Doctor Strange sequel, writer Michael Waldron might've added more of the Fantastic Four to a post-credits scene. Spoilers for Multiverse of Madness below.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
Wonder Man series will bring back the MCU’s weirdest villain
Variety reports that Ben Kingsley is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again for the Disney Plus series Wonder Man. He will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery, who previously appeared in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios has yet...
‘She-Hulk’ Writer Reveals 1 Major Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Use
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
CNET
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Ending Explained, Plus Home Release Dates
Thor: Love and Thunder was hotly anticipated, but unfortunately, reactions to the flick have been mixed (CNET's Sean Keane called it "disappointingly shallow"). It's still a good time though. So how does the ending tie up the action-packed movie, and how does it set up future adventures for the god of thunder?
epicstream.com
John Boyega Could be Lying About Marvel Casting According to New MCU Rumor
Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. It's no secret to a lot of people that John Boyega had a rocky experience working on Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy so it no longer comes as a surprise how he's seemingly hesitant about joining another massive media franchise. Last month, the Finn actor addressed the rumors linking him to a potential involvement in the MCU, saying that he's targetting other roles at the moment and isn't interested in jumping ship to another franchise.
‘Aquaman’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Acting in Movies Like ‘Aquaman’ Is ‘Clown Work’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s career thus far has included an Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Watchmen,” awards buzz for playing Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and movies like “Candyman,” “Aquaman” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” Such an eclectic balance of film and TV projects is the result of Abdul-Mateen’s curation, as he’s made it a priority to balance out comic book tentpoles like “Aquaman” with more serious dramatic fare. The actor recently told Vulture that acting in a movie like “Aquaman” is “clown work,” so it’s important for him to flex his acting muscles in other projects. “Everything should be...
Avengers: Secret Wars release date, cast, plot, and more
Here's everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars
ComicBook
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
‘She-Hulk’ Finally Explains Abomination’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Cameo
Abomination's story makes up a good portion of the plot in Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and honestly, it clears up a lot of questions we had about the character. Instead of just being a random pop-in character out of nowhere, we get a better sense of who he actually is, what he wants, and why he was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the first place. Fans of the character were baffled, if not still excited at his appearance in Shang-Chi.
She-Hulk creator pitched a Black Widow high school reunion movie that Marvel rejected
Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) finally got a standalone Marvel movie in Phase 4, which is a great family/spy story for Natasha. But the film isn’t perfect and came at the worst time possible. So if you feel like Marvel still owes you a Black Widow, you might not be the only one.
Doctor Strange 2 Writer Shares How Sam Raimi Came Up With Black Bolt's ‘Horrific’ Death
Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans, has a voice so powerful that, as John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic put it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he can “tear you to pieces with one whisper from his mouth.” Unfortunately, that proved to be his undoing in the sequel, as Anson Mount’s Earth-838 version of Black Bolt met a gruesome demise when the Earth-616 version of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, while possessing her 838 counterpart, used her chaos magic to remove the powerful Inhuman’s mouth, causing to scream in terror and crush his own skull. As it turns out, Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi was the mastermind behind how Black Bolt perished, and writer Michael Waldron explained how the filmmaker came up with this “horrific” scene.
'Iron Man 3' Star Set To Reprise Role In Upcoming Marvel Series 'Wonder Man'
These days, keeping up with the MCU is a full-time undertaking. Last month, Marvel confirmed new details about phases four, five and six which are set to culminate in the epic Avengers: Secret Wars - a film that is already claiming to be “bigger than Endgame.” For now though, fans are enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which has earnt rave reviews. There’s another Marvel series just around the corner though, and one Iron Man 3 star is set to reprise his role.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Wasp #1 variant cover
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a variant cover by Kasia Nie for Wasp #1. The four-issue series arrives in comic shops on January 18th with a story by Al Ewing and art by Nie! The new series is in the same vein as Al Ewing and Tom Reilly’s Ant-Man, but focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp!
