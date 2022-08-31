Read full article on original website
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
Bossier Police Sergeant Held Without Bond In Federal Investigation
After a weekend raid at the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier City Hall, Police Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford was arrested. Sanford was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. Now it appears he will remain there for the foreseeable future. During the weekend raid, federal agents...
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout
Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
Bossier Man Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl. Thorn was arrested in August of 2021 following a report that she...
Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth
SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect
On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
NBPD: 2 still wanted for aggravated robbery
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The New Boston Police Department (NBPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery. NBPD posted a public request on Facebook asking for help in finding two men who are suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery in New Boston on Aug. 19. One suspect of three has already been taken into custody but Neyamia Watson and Trazaivain Carlock have yet to be located.
Testimony begins following opening statements in Watkins double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members sat stoically in the courtroom Thursday as prosecutors in the DeWayne Willie Watkins double murder trial showed the jury photos of the inside the burned-out Kia containing the bodies of Heather and Kelly Jose. The Shreveport couple had been shot to death, their...
4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested Following an Early Morning Shootout at an Apartment Complex
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested Following an Early Morning Shootout at an Apartment Complex. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies had four juveniles in custody following a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday. Just after 4:30 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received...
Fallen tree causes road closure
CADDO PARISH, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert Saturday morning. US 79 is completely shut down from Buncombe Road to Hwy. 80 due to a fallen tree. Stay with KTBS for udpates.
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex, multi-day crime spree
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person early Wednesday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the scene on Youree Dr. near Sand Beach Blvd. Police say a white male in his 30s left the road towards the ditch and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
