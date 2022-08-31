ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
96.5 KVKI

Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout

Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Man Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl. Thorn was arrested in August of 2021 following a report that she...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth

SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect

On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

NBPD: 2 still wanted for aggravated robbery

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The New Boston Police Department (NBPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery. NBPD posted a public request on Facebook asking for help in finding two men who are suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery in New Boston on Aug. 19. One suspect of three has already been taken into custody but Neyamia Watson and Trazaivain Carlock have yet to be located.
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTAL

4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fallen tree causes road closure

CADDO PARISH, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert Saturday morning. US 79 is completely shut down from Buncombe Road to Hwy. 80 due to a fallen tree. Stay with KTBS for udpates.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
MANSFIELD, LA
KTAL

1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person early Wednesday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the scene on Youree Dr. near Sand Beach Blvd. Police say a white male in his 30s left the road towards the ditch and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA

