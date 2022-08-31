ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Rochester Restaurant’s Unique Feature Is Running and Singing

I've been going undercover lately and visiting restaurants in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Yep...if you work in a restaurant, I've either already visited your spot or I'll probably be showing up soon. I'm not looking for horrible service or going to bash the staff. I'm there for another reason...and most of you have no idea what I look like or that I go by the name Jessica On The Radio.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?

The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Oktoberfest Celebrations in Rochester to Add to Your Calendar

It's practically fall which means flannels, PSLs, sweaters, and beer! Ok, beer is good any time of year but Oktoberfest is coming up and there are some Oktoberfest celebrations happening right here in Rochester, Minnesota. I've always thought it was funny that Oktoberfest isn't celebrated in October in Germany, it's...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Love Selfies? Check Out These Two Gorgeous Spots in Rochester

I'm obsessed with angel wing murals! And I'm extremely excited because Rochester, Minnesota is starting to get out of the white, sterile environment that we've been looking at for years and finally adding a bit more color with murals. There are a few angel murals that I absolutely love (and yes, I'll tell you where you can find those in just a sec) but I just found out that one of those sets of wings has a sister in another amazing city - Nashville!
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester

TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Home on Lake Byllesby for sale in Cannon Falls

Enjoy lake views from almost every room of this one level, custom built home. The living room and sunroom have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. The impressive kitchen has custom cabinetry, a stone backsplash, a center island and top quality appliances. You'll love the owners suite, which features a luxurious...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Y-105FM

There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI

There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Italian cuisine to fill restaurant void in Owatonna

Craig Korvela is no stranger to the restaurant industry. And now he’s bringing his decades of experience to downtown Owatonna. Korvela announced Aug. 23 at a Chamber function that he will open Roma’s Italian Eatery in the old Jerry’s Supper Club beginning early next year. The announcement brought a loud applause of about 100 people in attendance.
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

Couple storms pulse up Friday evening

A cold front pushes through the region this evening. Some of us will have it pass through without much signal of its passing. A few others will have a better opportunity to see a couple pulsing storms form. First things first. It looks like we’ll be able to see a...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled

If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
Y-105FM

Several Animals On the Loose After Escaping Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo is asking for help in tracking down several animals that are still on the loose after escaping an enclosure recently. It's not too often we hear about animals escaping a zoo, but one DID get loose from the Minnesota Zoo, and zoo officials are still searching for it. Actually, it was several animals that escaped the Zoo recently. Specifically, it was four birds-- African long-tailed shrikes-- that apparently left the Zoo's aviary earlier this summer.
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
