Special Teams Cost Panthers in Opening Loss to South Carolina

Georgia State (0-1) fought deep into the 2nd half, but costly errors - especially in special teams - haunted them as they fell 35-14 to South Carolina (1-0) in their 2022 season opener. The Panthers overcame a sluggish offensive start to trail just 12-7 at the break and even edged in front right at the start of the 3rd quarter. However, from there, the SEC program took control of the game and scored the next/final 23 points. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks took a page out of the book of his dad Frank - the long-time coach and special teams guru at Virginia Tech - and played "Beamer Ball", blocking two punts and returning both for touchdowns to put an exclamation mark on their performance.
Best quotes from players on Saturday night

South Carolina secured its first win of the 2022 season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State 35-14 in front of a sold out Williams-Brice Stadium. In the player press conferences following the game, the players were very complimentary of the atmosphere on Saturday night. Quarterback Spencer Rattler took part in his first regular season game as a Gamecock and was impressed with the environment overall.
