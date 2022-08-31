ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Rochester Restaurant’s Unique Feature Is Running and Singing

I've been going undercover lately and visiting restaurants in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Yep...if you work in a restaurant, I've either already visited your spot or I'll probably be showing up soon. I'm not looking for horrible service or going to bash the staff. I'm there for another reason...and most of you have no idea what I look like or that I go by the name Jessica On The Radio.
FUN 104

Love Selfies? Check Out These Two Gorgeous Spots in Rochester

I'm obsessed with angel wing murals! And I'm extremely excited because Rochester, Minnesota is starting to get out of the white, sterile environment that we've been looking at for years and finally adding a bit more color with murals. There are a few angel murals that I absolutely love (and yes, I'll tell you where you can find those in just a sec) but I just found out that one of those sets of wings has a sister in another amazing city - Nashville!
KROC News

Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester

TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
KAAL-TV

Couple storms pulse up Friday evening

A cold front pushes through the region this evening. Some of us will have it pass through without much signal of its passing. A few others will have a better opportunity to see a couple pulsing storms form. First things first. It looks like we’ll be able to see a...
B105

Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
visitwinona.com

Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota

Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Prison Pups back in Rochester following pandemic

(ABC 6 News) – After a two-year hiatus, a program called Prison Pups is back in the Med City. The organization, “Can Do Canines,” trains puppies to be service dogs for people living with disabilities like hearing loss, seizure disorders, or childhood autism. Seven dogs arrived at...
CBS Minnesota

Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
FUN 104

Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
KROC News

Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
FUN 104

Expect Delays Next Week on Highway 14 in Rochester as Paving Work Begins

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 14 motorists should expect delays starting next week as paving work begins in southeast Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 which may produce traffic backups during the busy morning commute and afternoon drive home.
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s.

