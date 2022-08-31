Read full article on original website
Sunday Reflection: Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24
Recent attempts to get Sam Pittman fired as the Arkansas head coach have proven unsuccessful once again following the team’s 31-24 win over the 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
Bearcat Brunch S1 E1 Arkansas
On the first episode of the Bearcat Brunch podcast brought to you by Royal Links Golf Tours David Simone and Jeff Howell dive in to the details of a frustrating 31-24 loss at Arkansas. The two then look at an overall ugly weekend for the AAC plus some other games that caught their attention nationally before wrapping up with a little Bearcats in the NFL talk and their season predictions for the Bengals.
