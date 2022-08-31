On the first episode of the Bearcat Brunch podcast brought to you by Royal Links Golf Tours David Simone and Jeff Howell dive in to the details of a frustrating 31-24 loss at Arkansas. The two then look at an overall ugly weekend for the AAC plus some other games that caught their attention nationally before wrapping up with a little Bearcats in the NFL talk and their season predictions for the Bengals.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO