Pittsburgh, PA

wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – September 3

Update (8:00 a.m.)- The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell to Penn State 3-2 on Friday in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions, after trailing 2-1, tied the game in the 57th minute before scoring the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 81st minute. Dyon Dromers and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Penn State-Purdue Beats Backyard Brawl in Ratings

This article originally appeared on our sister-site Nittany Sports Now. Penn State and Purdue isn’t a rivalry the way the Pitt-West Virginia game is. But more people watched Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue Thursday night than watched Pitt’s 38-31 win over West Virginia in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Defends His Indefensible Decision-Making

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown made a decision that almost no other coach in college football would have made. With six minutes left in the game and all the momentum on West Virginia’s side, Brown elected to punt the ball and give Pitt a chance to win.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Larry Brown Sports

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU’s Week 2 Opponent Kansas Defeats TN Tech 56-10

West Virginia’s (0-1) second opponent of the season, Kansas (1-0), has won their season opener against FCS opponent Tennessee Tech. It’s the second year in a row they’ve won their season opener, although this one was much more significant than the other. Last year they needed to come from behind to beat FCS team South Dakota 17-14. They then lost eight of their last nine, including a 34-28 loss to West Virginia, with the lone win coming in overtime against Texas, 57-56.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Falls 38-31 to Pitt in 2022 Renewal of the Backyard Brawl

West Virginia and No. 16 Pitt faced off in the 105th Backyard Brawl, the first in 11-years. The renewal of the historic rivalry set an attendance record for Pittsburgh sporting events with 70,622 people. It passed the previous record of 69,983 at the 2016 Pitt-Penn State game. Neither team was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU CB Wesley McCormick Ejected For Targeting, Out For First Half of Kansas Game

In the fourth quarter of the Backyard Brawl, WVU CB Wesley McCormick was ejected for targeting. By rule, McCormick will miss the first half of the Kansas game next weekend. McCormick played in his first game for the Mountaineers on Thursday night against Pitt. The James Madison transfer started for the Mountaineers and is a redshirt senior.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Beats West Virginia Then Goes After ESPN

In their first post-game interviews following a big win, most football coaches bask in the glory and praise the team’s efforts. Thursday night on ESPN, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi went in another direction after his team’s raucous win over West Virginia by first criticizing the network that was interviewing him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Top 5 biggest crowds in Pittsburgh sports history

Traffic tie-ups well before rush hour, tailgate parties springing up at many parking spots on the North Shore and a record crowd inside Acrisure Stadium made the renewal of the Backyard Brawl special. More so for victorious Pitt than West Virginia, considering that the Mountaineers led by seven deep into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from WVU Locker Room After Backyard Brawl Loss to Pitt

PITTSBURGH – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, quarterback JT Daniels and other players spoke with the media, including WVSN, after the Mountaineers Backyard Brawl loss to Pitt on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

I Hope I’m Wrong About Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – I hope more than anything that I’m dead wrong about Neal Brown. I hope that West Virginia dominates Pitt and that a new era for the team starts tonight. But honestly, nothing Neal Brown has done at West Virginia gives me any confidence that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Sports
wvsportsnow.com

CJ Donaldson Emerges as Potential Star in First-Ever WVU Game

This kid is something special. That’s what immediately came to my mind after watching CJ Donaldson Jr. block a punt then find the end-zone on the ensuing drive. Tonight’s performance by Donaldson was nothing short of spectacular. The three-star tight-end recruit from Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida stood out among a plethora of great performances in West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Gallery: First Half of 2022 Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH – After one half in the Backyard Brawl, Pitt leads West Virginia 10-7. Here are some images we have collected of the scenery and game play from the return of one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. These images were captured by Kelsie LeRose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV

