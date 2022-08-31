Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Despite Playing Above Expectations, Moral Victories Don’t Exist for WVU
PITTSBURGH — When you enter a game as a heavy underdog and have a chance to win in the final seconds, people may try to label the game a “moral” victory. Unfortunately for West Virginia, moral victories don’t exist right now. While Neal Brown’s team did...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – September 3
Update (8:00 a.m.)- The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell to Penn State 3-2 on Friday in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions, after trailing 2-1, tied the game in the 57th minute before scoring the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 81st minute. Dyon Dromers and...
wvsportsnow.com
Penn State-Purdue Beats Backyard Brawl in Ratings
This article originally appeared on our sister-site Nittany Sports Now. Penn State and Purdue isn’t a rivalry the way the Pitt-West Virginia game is. But more people watched Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue Thursday night than watched Pitt’s 38-31 win over West Virginia in the first Backyard Brawl since 2011.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Defends His Indefensible Decision-Making
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown made a decision that almost no other coach in college football would have made. With six minutes left in the game and all the momentum on West Virginia’s side, Brown elected to punt the ball and give Pitt a chance to win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Week 2 Opponent Kansas Defeats TN Tech 56-10
West Virginia’s (0-1) second opponent of the season, Kansas (1-0), has won their season opener against FCS opponent Tennessee Tech. It’s the second year in a row they’ve won their season opener, although this one was much more significant than the other. Last year they needed to come from behind to beat FCS team South Dakota 17-14. They then lost eight of their last nine, including a 34-28 loss to West Virginia, with the lone win coming in overtime against Texas, 57-56.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Falls 38-31 to Pitt in 2022 Renewal of the Backyard Brawl
West Virginia and No. 16 Pitt faced off in the 105th Backyard Brawl, the first in 11-years. The renewal of the historic rivalry set an attendance record for Pittsburgh sporting events with 70,622 people. It passed the previous record of 69,983 at the 2016 Pitt-Penn State game. Neither team was...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU CB Wesley McCormick Ejected For Targeting, Out For First Half of Kansas Game
In the fourth quarter of the Backyard Brawl, WVU CB Wesley McCormick was ejected for targeting. By rule, McCormick will miss the first half of the Kansas game next weekend. McCormick played in his first game for the Mountaineers on Thursday night against Pitt. The James Madison transfer started for the Mountaineers and is a redshirt senior.
RELATED PEOPLE
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Beats West Virginia Then Goes After ESPN
In their first post-game interviews following a big win, most football coaches bask in the glory and praise the team’s efforts. Thursday night on ESPN, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi went in another direction after his team’s raucous win over West Virginia by first criticizing the network that was interviewing him.
Top 5 biggest crowds in Pittsburgh sports history
Traffic tie-ups well before rush hour, tailgate parties springing up at many parking spots on the North Shore and a record crowd inside Acrisure Stadium made the renewal of the Backyard Brawl special. More so for victorious Pitt than West Virginia, considering that the Mountaineers led by seven deep into...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU Locker Room After Backyard Brawl Loss to Pitt
PITTSBURGH – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, quarterback JT Daniels and other players spoke with the media, including WVSN, after the Mountaineers Backyard Brawl loss to Pitt on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Entire College GameDay Crew Picks Pitt to Defeat West Virginia
Just minutes prior to the kickoff for the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl, the entire College GameDay crew predicts Pitt to defeat West Virginia. Even coach Lee Corso put on the Panther head. West Virginia and Pitt look to renew the brawl for the first time in 11 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out ESPN for Fan Reports
The Pitt Panthers head coach called out the bad report after the game.
voiceofmotown.com
I Hope I’m Wrong About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – I hope more than anything that I’m dead wrong about Neal Brown. I hope that West Virginia dominates Pitt and that a new era for the team starts tonight. But honestly, nothing Neal Brown has done at West Virginia gives me any confidence that...
wvsportsnow.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Late WVU Women’s Basketball Player Jessica Morton
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the late WVU women’s basketball guard Jessica Morton. Morton, who played for the Mountaineers from 2014-16, was announced to have died by the university on August 29th. She leaves behind a large family, including 4 young children. It states on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvsportsnow.com
CJ Donaldson Emerges as Potential Star in First-Ever WVU Game
This kid is something special. That’s what immediately came to my mind after watching CJ Donaldson Jr. block a punt then find the end-zone on the ensuing drive. Tonight’s performance by Donaldson was nothing short of spectacular. The three-star tight-end recruit from Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida stood out among a plethora of great performances in West Virginia.
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: First Half of 2022 Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH – After one half in the Backyard Brawl, Pitt leads West Virginia 10-7. Here are some images we have collected of the scenery and game play from the return of one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. These images were captured by Kelsie LeRose.
voiceofmotown.com
WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh
Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
wvsportsnow.com
Locked On Pitt: Mike Asti Joins the Show to Discuss JT Daniels, Mystique of the Backyard Brawl
Mike Asti of West Virginia Sports Now joined Locked On Pitt to discuss Pitt and West Virginia. With J.T. Daniels now being named the starting quarterback, what does that mean for West Virginia? Does Pitt have the better quarterback in Kedon Slovis?. Then, we talk about some of the familiarities...
Comments / 0