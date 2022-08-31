West Virginia’s (0-1) second opponent of the season, Kansas (1-0), has won their season opener against FCS opponent Tennessee Tech. It’s the second year in a row they’ve won their season opener, although this one was much more significant than the other. Last year they needed to come from behind to beat FCS team South Dakota 17-14. They then lost eight of their last nine, including a 34-28 loss to West Virginia, with the lone win coming in overtime against Texas, 57-56.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO