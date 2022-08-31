Read full article on original website
“I just want to tell you this guy’s got guts,” Clark said in his postgame presser as he pulled Brice over in view of reporters. “He’s a damn winner. We’re glad he’s in our program. He fought his tail off today. I love this kid. That right there, he bleeds black and gold. So keep your head up.”
No. 13 North Carolina State narrowly defeated East Carolina on the road Saturday, winning by a score of 21-20. The Pirates had a chance to win the game but missed a 42-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. After the game, ECU head coach Mike Houston assessed his team's performance.
East Carolina competed well against 13th-ranked NC State in the season opener, but came up short as Owen Daffer missed two kicks at the end of regulation, 21-20, on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates outgained the Wolfpack and shut them out in the second half, but ultimately came up a point shy where it matters most.
There were more than 40,000 people watching Appalachian State and North Carolina battle on Saturday, and no matter the different allegiances or biased perceptions, there’s one unanimous statement all would make afterwards – “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”. App State led 21-7 early in...
