VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Police responded to two incidents on and around the Valley City State campus overnight. Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the third floor of a dorm for an intoxicated man who became combative with both officers and emergency medical staff on scene and at Mercy hospital. 18-year-old Gordon-Lee Ma Enyart-Martinez from Ottertail, Minn. was attended to by medical personnel then arrested for felony assault and transferred to the Barnes County Jail.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO