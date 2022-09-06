Read full article on original website
Related
The 23 best men’s shorts for the summer, according to style experts
Whether you like relaxed fit and full coverage or cut off, there are pairs of men's shorts waiting to be seized. We tapped style experts to pick their favorites of the season, alongside top-rated picks from our favorite trusted retailers.
Jason Momoa shaves his hair for a cause
Jason Momoa has embarked on "new beginnings" to help the environment.
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
Barack and Michelle Obama make first joint return to the White House for unveiling of official portraits
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's official White House portraits were unveiled during an emotional ceremony at the White House on Wednesday -- marking their first joint visit to the building since they left in 2017 and the return of a Washington tradition last celebrated 10 years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland man who allegedly threatened to kill Sen. Ted Cruz faces federal charges
The Justice Department unsealed charges on Wednesday against a Maryland man who allegedly threatened to kill a member of Congress from a government-issued computer.
All about the judge who granted Trump's 'special master' request
US District Court judge Aileen Cannon is facing criticism and being called partisan after granting Donald Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the materials that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Cannon was appointed by former President Trump.
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Obama portrait ceremony shows how far from normal things have become
The Obamas will be back at the White House on Wednesday. The fact it took this long tells the tale of America's bitter, fractured politics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want Black players to succeed
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
Obama quips about infamous tan suit during portrait unveiling
When artist Robert McCurdy was taking the high-resolution photograph he would use to paint President Barack Obama's official portrait, he had some instructions: No smile, no gestures and look directly into the camera.
A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas
A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.
Hurricane Kay quickly approaching California
Hurricane Kay is quickly approaching California, potentially bringing heavy rain and cooler temperatures. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Bernard Shaw, former CNN anchor, dead at 82
Legendary newsman and former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw has died. He was 82. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer remembers the life and legacy of a CNN original.
'Doomsday glacier,' which could raise sea level by several feet, is holding on 'by its fingernails,' scientists say
The Thwaites "doomsday" glacier is eroding along its underwater base. Scientists now say it has the capability of retreating much faster than it has in the past decade.
Mastermind of Navy bribery scheme escapes house arrest just weeks ahead of sentencing
Leonard Francis, the former military contractor known as "Fat Leonard" who orchestrated the largest corruption scandal in US Navy history, is on the run after escaping house arrest in San Diego by cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet, according to the US Marshals Service.
Putin claims Russia has 'lost nothing' over actions in Ukraine, as country looks East for economic assistance
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its ongoing military actions in Ukraine.
Texas lawyer wins subpoena fight against Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have lost a legal challenge to force a Texas podcaster who played a role in the Trump campaign's legal efforts to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
City with just 20 days of fresh water left finds backup source — but they aren't out of the woods
A river and reservoir that supplied most of the city's water were tainted by ashy sludge this summer after a massive wildfire burned hundreds of thousands of acres in the watershed.
Memphis police find unidentified body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
Memphis police found an unidentified body Monday about 20 minutes from where teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted three days ago, according to a tweet from the police department.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0