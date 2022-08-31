ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 542

Cassandra Robinson
3d ago

Get this freak out of there. I am so sick of these weak Republicans, whining about the issues they created.

Reply(78)
362
Alfred Mims
3d ago

well him being a senator doesn't excuse him from trying to get votes turned down or to get more votes for Trump. but he sure can tell you good lies. that's if you believe him. he's two faced and not to be trusted.

Reply(13)
161
Christine Arellano
3d ago

"Looks Like Another Republican" is Requesting to Avoid having his Phone Calls HEARD.. I'm sorry but It Is Time To Clean House.. Too many Trump (DEVIL) Republicans (DECIPELS) w/No Morals or Scruples.. "WE THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN" "THE TRUE AMERICANS .. 🇺🇸 "..THOSE who are still Continuing w/ their Lies and Cover-Ups Need to be Immediately Removed and Prohibited from EVER RUNNING FOR ANY OFFICE EVER AGAIN; ALSO LOSE ALL MEDICAL & ANY ADDITIONAL BENEFITS THAT GO W/ SAID POSITION..AMEN AND GOD BLESS OUR GREAT COUNTRY.. 🇺🇸

Reply(4)
118
Related
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lindsey Graham
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
CNN

'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Democrat#State#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables

PRESENT AND POTENTIAL PROBES — As outrage and suspense builds among Republicans around the investigations into Trump world, a Republican is waiting in the wings to take the reins and launch investigations… into Democrats, of course. Rep. James Comer, third-term Kentucky Republican, is the chair-in-waiting of the House...
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy