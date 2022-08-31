Read full article on original website
Related
'Powerful division' among public health leaders over how to pivot Covid-19 messaging
At this point in the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the United States has slowly moved away from following or enforcing mitigation measures. Most public schools plan to keep masks optional this fall. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure.
China approves world's first inhaled Covid vaccine for emergency use
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of Covid-19 remains a top priority.
Opinion: Medical aid in dying was a blessing for my husband. But a federal law makes it inaccessible for millions of Americans
Seeing what a difference medical aid in dying made for Matt, and the needless suffering it saved him, my hope is that this option is available to others as well, writes Ginger Fairchild. Unfortunately, for millions of Americans who depend on federally funded insurance and medical facilities, medical aid in dying is financially inaccessible,
Australia's tough flu season could spell trouble for the US this winter, especially with Covid-19 in the mix
Influenza is always unpredictable. Infectious disease experts like to hedge their forecasts with a caution: When you've seen one flu season, you've seen one flu season.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0