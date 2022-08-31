ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments

James Dawson
5d ago

Crist is a moron. I am glad he resigned though. When Desantis wins reelection, Crist will be out of politics all together. Oh Happy Day!

Reply(10)
163
Flm Hulk
5d ago

the piece of crap was a governor of Florida after Jeb Bush, he destroyed everything the previous governor put into place. he destroyed our economy killed the Housing Development boom,, I don't think he would even make a good dog catcher I don't think he's done a whole lot for the people of St Pete friends of mine of Saint Pete ain't doing that great! wasn't a good enough lawyer to start his own practice had to work for Morgan and Morgan, I think we ought to keep Governor Ron DeSantis keep Florida free out of the hands of tyrants out of lockdowns mask mandates and Democratic corruption

Reply
109
G Smitty
5d ago

You ever wonder why the rat politicians constantly run for different jobs? With each position that they get elected to, they get a separate pension! They’re leaches

Reply
53
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is sponsoring a bill that seeks to prevent government agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being able to get ammunition for their guns. The bill in question is HR 268 - the 'Disarm the IRS Act'. Some might describe it as frivolous but it is apparently intended as a means of preventing government overreach into the lives of private citizens.
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
The List

Ron DeSantis's Unusual Solution To The Teacher Shortage Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Ron DeSantis is proud of his efforts to make Florida "the state where woke goes to die," as he put it in a recent news conference (via Fox News). The Republican governor has a particular interest in taking the "wokeness" out of schools, to the delight of supporters and the disgust of opponents. Thanks to DeSantis, Florida schools were banned from mandating masks indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and made to adhere to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill (via MSNBC). For his newsmaking legislation, DeSantis made the TIME 100 List of influential people in 2021 — and his latest initiative might just land him in this year's roundup, as well.
Washington Examiner

Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections

Republicans in New York state underperformed expectations last night. It’s part of a larger pattern that the party needs to worry about. The headline results were the special House elections in New York’s old 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts. In the 19th District, Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Marc Molinaro. This seat, which Democratic former Rep. Anthony Delgado abandoned to run for lieutenant governor this year, is R+4, according to FiveThirtyEight, meaning that over the last couple of elections, it was on average 4 percentage points more Republican than the national electorate. So it’s a bit alarming to have a Democrat win it by about 4 points instead. It may be that the district moved leftward in the last two years, but given that this year’s electorate is supposed to be more strongly Republican than usual, this is a pretty bad wipeout.
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
Comments / 0

Community Policy