CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon
New COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains are set to begin soon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the updated shots Thursday. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers said if enough people roll up their sleeves,...
Concerns raised about rollout of new variant-specific COVID vaccine
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – New protection against the latest COVID variants should be available soon. The Food and Drug Administration approved variant-specific booster shots on Wednesday, but there are some concerns about the rollout. The shots are specifically built to protect people from the dominant Omicron strains. “These updated boosters...
Florida is suing the Biden administration's FDA for what Gov. Ron DeSantis called 'unreasonably delayed' approval of a state plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said he wondered whether politics or pharmaceutical lobbying could be blamed for the delay.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York, Kentucky, CDC says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to...
