Public Health

FOX2Now

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

New COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains are set to begin soon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the updated shots Thursday. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers said if enough people roll up their sleeves,...
FOX2Now

Concerns raised about rollout of new variant-specific COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – New protection against the latest COVID variants should be available soon. The Food and Drug Administration approved variant-specific booster shots on Wednesday, but there are some concerns about the rollout. The shots are specifically built to protect people from the dominant Omicron strains. “These updated boosters...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

