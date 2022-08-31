Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Meet The Woman With Tiger Woods Watching Serena Williams
Tiger Woods is watching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player ever, is in the second round of the U.S. Open. She's currently playing at Arthur Ashe, with the match airing on ESPN. Woods is one of several celebrities in attendance. Woods...
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
EW.com
Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight react after being mistaken for each other by tennis commentator
Say a little prayer for the U.S. Open commentator that mistook Dionne Warwick for Gladys Knight last night. During a live broadcast of Serena Williams' second match against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night, Chandra Rubin and her co-commentator were discussing the match when footage cut to Warwick sitting in the stands. The pair then remarked, "Gladys Knight! Hello!"
Serena Williams Pulls Off Major Upset at US Open
Serena Williams has proven, once again, that she is a dominant force to be reckoned with. The powerhouse tennis player put on a show at the second round of 2022's US Open tournament, upsetting No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Wednesday night, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2—a major win for the soon-to-be retiree of the sport.
RELATED PEOPLE
Venus and Serena Williams became great through unity. A shared farewell was perfect
Serena Williams often says there would be no her without Venus. So if this was indeed their last tournament together, it is fitting that they went out in the doubles on Thursday night in the same manner as they arrived more than two decades ago: as a team – The Williams sisters.
Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle with Daughter Olympia in Nike Tank Top for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast
Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify. The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist...
Jack Sock’s Wife Laura Little Sock Wears Green to Support Husband at the U.S. Open
Jack Sock’s wife Laura Little Sock wore a green and black set as she attends the U.S. Open to support her tennis professional husband. Her set and matching blazer was accessorized with a white tote and square-toed sandals, a set of contrasting hues that aligns with the tennis tournament’s color scheme. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Sock (@lauralittlesock) Designed by Alice and Olivia, Sock’s matching set and blazer were tailored perfection, with structured shoulders and a cinched waist fit to flatter. The pops of green were accentuated by the black fabric of the outfit, and the...
Williams Addresses What She Was Doing In Between Sets
The tennis superstar’s answer managed to send the media corps into a fit of laughter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods Celebrate Serena Williams After Likely Final Match: “The Greatest On and Off the Court”
Serena Williams’ presumed final match captured the world’s attention as numerous public figures took to social media late Friday to honor the game-changing tennis star. Widely considered to be among the greatest athletes to have ever competed in the sport, Williams was knocked out of the 2022 U.S. Open after losing 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. More from The Hollywood ReporterSerena Williams Loses to Ajla Tomljanovic at U.S. Open in Possible Final MatchWarner Bros. Discovery, BT Deal to Create U.K. Sports Joint Venture ClosesBeyonce Narrates...
Veronica Beard Celebrated Its Juliska Tableware Collection With a Hamptons Dinner
Getting a group to the Hamptons on a Tuesday night is a tall order—but one that the sisters-in-law (Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard) behind Veronica Beard had no trouble with. The reason for the sunset dinner, which took place at Wölffer’s picturesque stables in Sagaponack, was to fete the label’s first-ever tabletop collection with Juliska, the decor label run by the husband and wife duo Capucine and David Gooding. As it turned out, the 14-piece collection called Bohemian Vine also marked Juliska's first co-designed collection, too.
Charles Harbison On Relaunching His Eponymous Label
There’s a lot of chatter about mental health in the fashion industry, but far too often it’s just that: chatter. Charles Haribson, however, did what he had to do to preserve his health and his inspiration. After putting his eponymous and buzzy label on hold in 2016, he’s releasing his first full collection—bolder and better than ever—for resort 2023.
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0