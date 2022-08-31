ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Parents drop lawsuit against Sylvania school district over busing plan

By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jbdp_0hcYKOMS00

Private school parents who sued Sylvania Schools and claimed private school families are unfairly served by the district’s latest busing plan dropped their lawsuit this week.

But an attorney for the families says the legal battle is far from over, and he plans to file a new lawsuit in the coming weeks.

Andrew Mayle, who is representing two Catholic school parents, said the initial lawsuit was filed with the intent to pause the district’s implementation of its new busing plan, which was finalized in early August, just a couple of weeks before the start of the school year.

Mr. Mayle has argued that the district’s transportation plan is unlawful because his clients and other private school families are selectively burdened with an early start time while public school families are not.

Mediation talks so far have failed, and it appears the case is going to be dragged out, Mr. Mayle said, which means that he and his clients will need to take a slightly different approach in the form of a new lawsuit.

“We thought that our complaint was very strong and the hope was that we would have the school district and the board of education come to the table and reach a resolution,” Mr. Mayle said. “We were under the gun to get a complaint filed and that's what we did but now that it's pretty obvious that the district is not interested in a negotiated resolution.”

A “longer-term” view of the litigation is needed, he added.

“That's what we're doing, and we'll be back in court soon, but with a slightly different complaint and looking at slightly different relief,” he said.

In an emailed statement, Sylvania Superintendent Veronica Motley said district officials learned the case was dropped on Tuesday and that the district would “[continue] to focus on educating our students and optimizing our operations.”

Parents Jeffrey and Jennifer Swiech, as well as James and Nicole Vanderweele, filed a lawsuit more than two weeks ago seeking a restraining order to stop the district from implementing its busing plan.

They argued that private school families are treated unfairly compared to their public school counterparts by placing Catholic elementary school-aged children on buses earlier in the morning and with high schoolers.

Under the plan currently in place, Catholic elementary school students have an early pickup time of about 6:45 a.m., after which private-school students must transfer to another bus at a district high school to then take them to their own schools. Sylvania public elementary school students, which have a bell schedule that starts an hour later, don’t have to ride the bus as early or with teenagers.

District officials argued in court that its busing plan was necessary to adequately and safely transport public and non-public school students in light of difficulties in filling bus driver vacancies. They added that public and nonpublic school families were affected by changes to their transportation plan and rejected arguments that private school families are being treated unfairly.

Judge Stacy Cook, of Lucas County Common Pleas Court, agreed with the parents during an Aug. 12 hearing, adding that she believes kindergarteners are ill-served by riding buses with high school students or waking at such early hours. She then gave Sylvania officials until Aug. 26 to create an alternative transportation plan. Two days before that deadline, school district officials filed to move the case to federal court.

Before dropping the lawsuit, Mr. Mayle and the district’s attorneys were slated to meet Wednesday before Judge Jack Zouhary in U.S. District Court. Mr. Mayle wouldn’t say Wednesday in which court he would be filing his new lawsuit, but indicated it would be filed in the next week or two.

Comments / 3

 

