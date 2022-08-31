Read full article on original website
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is TuesdayJennifer GeerJoliet, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian Holman
wheaton.il.us
UPDATE: Incident in 300 S block of Chase Resolved Peacefully
On 09/02/22 at approximately 9:00 AM, Wheaton Police Officers responded to the area of the 300 South block of Chase Street for a crisis intervention incident. An individual had barricaded themselves inside their residence and threatened self-harm with a knife. The individual was alone and there was no threat to the community. However, based on the large police presence, residents in the immediate area as well as the staff and students of Lowell School were asked to remain indoors for the duration of the incident. The Wheaton Police Department was able to peaceably resolve the incident and detain the individual. We appreciate the community's assistance and cooperation throughout the duration of this incident.
959theriver.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
qrockonline.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
starvedrock.media
New Era Begins With Streator Police Department
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin was officially sworn in Thursday as Streator's new police chief. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
Naperville police push for heavier punishment as fleeing police incidents surge
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Since 2019, the Naperville Police Department has seen a sharp increase in the number of drivers fleeing police traffic stops, leading to leadership advocating for heavier punishments when drivers do so. “Pre-2020, we had about 15-19—what we call ‘fleeing and eluding’—[when] someone we attempt to traffic stop takes off from us,” said […]
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
Suburban man gets more than 12 years for possessing guns, explosives
John Feeney, 23, of Minooka, was found to be in possession of two handguns, three explosive devices, magazines with ammunition and drug paraphernalia in January 2020, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Court victory keeps boy close to his father
When a father gets divorced, it’s usually great if his children live nearby – and that was the situation for an Illinois dad and his 10-year-old son. However, according to court documents, the mother suddenly decided to move with the boy out of state, to North Carolina. Dad...
starvedrock.media
No Labor Day Parade In Streator
A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
WSPY NEWS
Take an early ride on the centerpiece of the Sandwich Fair; 70 years of steam
For 70 years, trains have been a way of life in this family. First Augie, now sons Norman and Allen have always shared the ride. There was the Iron Pony, named in a storefront display contest. That was the Iron Pony whistle, still running to this day, although on Channel...
firefighternation.com
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CPD: 25 arrested in gang-related narcotics investigations
CHICAGO — Police said they moved in and made arrests on three major gang investigations this week because Chicago typically sees increased violence on holiday weekends. Officers arrested 25 people and seized more than $100,000 worth of cocaine, more than $80,000 worth of heroin and around $130,000 in cash. The three undercover investigations have been […]
Flush with revenue, suburb drops vehicle sticker requirement
Instead of going on sale today, the suburb is eliminating the annual fee for drivers. Once the current stickers expire at the end of next month, Palatine drivers won’t have to buy or display new ones.
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
wjol.com
Plainfield Residents and Businesses Encouraged To Participate in Community Food Drive
Plainfield School District 202 is happy to once again participate in a consortium of local governmental entities to help combat hunger in the community in the month of September, which is National Hunger Action Month!. To help support the local food pantries, the Village of Plainfield, C.W. Avery Family YMCA,...
fox32chicago.com
3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
