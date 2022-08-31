Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
Demystifying Lightroom’s Most Confusing Yet Essential Tools
A true master of a craft is someone who knows the right tools for the job and how to use those tools to maximize their capabilities in any given situation. Learn the best ways to use some of Lightroom's most mystifying yet vital tools. Ever since I got into digital...
A Review of One of History's Most Important DSLRs
The late 1990s and early 2000s were the infancy of professional digital photography, and as such, they brought with them some groundbreaking cameras that laid the foundations for those we know today. One such camera was the Nikon D1, and this neat video review takes a look back at the camera, its performance and features, and what made it such a pivotal body.
Image Revisit (September Challenge)
A few years ago at the beginning of my photography journey, I was taking classes with NYIP and experimenting with the lessons I was learning. One of the courses was Photoshop for Photographers, and I was beginning the software with absolutely no experience whatsoever. At the same time, my then 16 year old, dragon-loving daughter had gotten a going-out-of-business sized deal at Kmart on a silly dragon costume. We decided to do a fun shoot of her being serious in this silly costume. The idea was to make her appear as if she was on the verge of taking off after perching a moment on a cloud.
Why Every Photographer Should Be Doing Street Photography
Practicing street photography is one of the quickest ways to become a better photographer. Here's why each and every one of you should be hitting the streets with your camera. Street photography can be one of the most challenging yet rewarding genres to work in. While the thought of shooting on the streets will fill many of you with dread, there really is no better place to learn the ropes of photography. I have always dabbled in street photography as a way to keep my "photographer reflexes" sharp. I also really enjoy doing it, which is a bonus. I do, however, think I would still partake in the genre even if I didn't like it. The reason for this is that I generally feel sharper and more alert when I go back into the often slower and more controlled environment of commercial photography. It's like comparing the photographing of a wild bear to capturing a picture of a stuffed teddy.
Why You Should Consider Adding a 24mm Lens to Your Bag
When it comes to standard prime lenses, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm are generally the most popular. Nonetheless, there are plenty of other focal lengths out there, and one particularly worthwhile option is 24mm. This great video discusses why a 24mm lens can be such a compelling option and why you should consider including one in your arsenal.
Is This the Best Lens Available Today?
We are living in an age of incredible lenses that offer combinations of versatility, performance, and image quality that were unimaginable even just a decade ago. One lens makes a strong case for the best combination of those aforementioned factors, however, and it is from a manufacturer you might not expect.
Colorful Bubbles
I decided to try my hand out with a mirror. The glass ball has four circles of bubbles the circle within the glass. The color of the glass is an "Off Yellow" and not clear...I think it is supposed to be with a paperweight or a simple knick-knack. I elevated...
How to Create Your Own Golden Hour
For years, photographers have understood that creating the best photograph possible means shooting in the best possible light. For natural light shooters, the best light often comes at a time known as the golden hour. This occurs when the sun is setting and the angle of the sun to the earth causes the light to travel through clouds and air pollution creating soft, diffused light. The color of this light is warm and the look is beautiful on all skin tones.
A7iii + Jupiter 9 85mm f2.0
Here I used a vintage Jupiter 9 85mm.f1.5 with my A7iii on a tilt adapter at 2 degrees down tilt. Notice how the foreground grass is in focus despite the model also being in focus. Also, the background bokeh is heterogeneous, transitioning from larger bokeh balls at the bottom to small ones on top. The rainbow lens flare is also typical of these soviet lenses. The ghosting most visible around is flowers is because of the weak flare resistance of these early coatings. These rich characteristics aren't seen on modern lenses. If this image were shot on a highly optimized modern lens, I don't believe the result would be as interesting.
