Tennis

The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Serena Williams
Alexis Ohanian
RadarOnline

'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement

Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday

June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Hairstyles#Millennials
Cinemablend

Mariah Carey Calls Meghan Markle Out For 'Diva' Behavior As She Claims It's Not Something She Can 'Connect To'

When thinking of the term “diva,” pop superstar Mariah Carey is likely an automatic thought for many. Of course, Carey has earned the title after selling many millions of records and winning just about every music-oriented award under the sun, which came after she'd faced great adversity early on in life. Her diva-like persona tends to blur the line between authentic and self-aware sometimes, but at this point, the Grammy queen can obviously recognize another diva from a mile away. To that end, she called out Meghan Markle for displaying such behavior despite the Suits vet not necessarily relating to that concept.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

50 Cent’s Son Sire Celebrates 10th Birthday With Chris Brown’s Daughter, Royalty: Photos

50 Cent‘s son, Sire, reached the double digits! The 47-year-old rapper threw his son an epic Call of Duty-themed 10th birthday on Sept. 1 and posted a carousel of snapshots to celebrate. Spotted in one of the photos were Chris Brown‘s eldest child, 8-year-old daughter Royalty, and Bow Wow’s daughter, Shai Moss, 11. In the sweet photo, Royalty and Shai threw up peace signs as they posed on each side of the birthday boy, while he smiled wide in the middle. Sire looked like the coolest 10-year-old ever in army-print shorts and a Baby Milo graphic tee, which was accessorized with a gold chain. Royalty wore shorts and a white printed tee, while Shai showed her prominence in a green Balmain t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday

Brittany Mahomes is showing off some of her maternity fashion picks as her family and friends show her love on her birthday. On Tuesday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.
KANSAS CITY, MO
