New York City, NY

Eater

Sushi on Me Brings Its Bottomless Sake-Fueled Omakase Party to Brooklyn

Sushi on Me, the freewheeling, sushi-slinging, expletive-laden omakase party in Jackson Heights, is bringing the show to Brooklyn. According to owner and chef Atip “Palm” Tangjantuk, the team will be expanding with a Thai Japanese tasting menu spot opening in October on 742 Driggs Avenue, near South Second Street, in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Best Chinese Food on the Upper West Side

It’s been a few years since I boasted about the best Chinese restaurant options on the Upper West Side and I’m thrilled to be back to tingle your taste buds with an update to one of my most well-received lists. As our beloved UWS continues to expand its palate for the various regional representations of this cuisine – and as one spot on the original list has been replaced by a wrap place — it’s time for the 2022 edition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Food Bazaar Opening 1st Manhattan Store

Food Bazaar Supermarket,well-known for its extensive international food offerings and charitable contributions, is further expanding its retail presence with the opening of its first Manhattan location, in East Harlem at 201 East 125th Street. Also, Food Bazaar’s online shopping and home delivery offerings, available through its website and mobile app, will expand to service most of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
getitforless.info

NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK

Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

NYC’s Last-Standing Seltzer Factory Is Bubbling Up Again

About a year ago, delivery company Brooklyn Seltzer Boys left Canarsie, Brooklyn — said to be the last seltzer factory in the city, where production of bubbles clanking in colorful glass bottles had been running for 70 years. The company is led by Alex Gomberg, a new wave seltzer purveyor, who had been operating out of his family’s decades-old Gomberg Seltzer Works factory since 2013.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Why Panda Express isn't open yet on 14th and 1st

The incoming Panda Express (first mentioned in January) has seemingly been in a holding pattern here on the SW corner of First Avenue and 14th Street in recent weeks. It looks ready to go (mostly!), with workers milling about inside (though not in the photo below) ... One of those...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

What you should know about this year’s Caribbean Carnival in NYC

For the first time since 2019, New York City’s West Indian-American Day Carnival and Parade will return to Brooklyn this Labor Day. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the festival, which typically attracts over a million spectators, will be back fully in-person this year. The days-long festival takes over the stretch of Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, celebrating the diversity of Caribbean culture with dancing, elaborate costumes, traditional music, and food.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

What We Know About Marcus Samuelsson's New NYC Restaurant

Marcus Samuelsson has worked his way into becoming a superstar chef and currently owns several restaurants, including perhaps the most well-known, Red Rooster Harlem. Additionally, he owns and operates Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House in the Bahamas, Marcus Montreal in Canada, and over a dozen restaurants in Scandinavia (via Samelsson's website). The Ethiopian-Swedish chef has established himself as a main fixture in the New York City restaurant scene having received a three-star review from The New York Times, in addition to winning the James Beard Foundation Award for "Best Chef: New York City" (via Samuelsson's website).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

East New York is not coming in September 2022

Fall TV begins this month, and that includes many of the new shows on various networks. Sadly, East New York is not one of the new arrivals this month. It’s time for fall TV to get started. That’s the case every September, and we look forward to the rush of content. There are some favorites returning, but we’re also getting some new TV shows to trial.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bridge Park begins event series

Brooklyn Bridge Park, which stretches from Atlantic Avenue’s Pier 6 to the base of the Manhattan Bridge, has made a transformative, positive, global impact. Brooklyn, and the Bridge that bears it name, have been permanently emblazoned as icons in media, maritime and urban culture. September public events in arts...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC

Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY

