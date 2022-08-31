Read full article on original website
Eater
Sushi on Me Brings Its Bottomless Sake-Fueled Omakase Party to Brooklyn
Sushi on Me, the freewheeling, sushi-slinging, expletive-laden omakase party in Jackson Heights, is bringing the show to Brooklyn. According to owner and chef Atip “Palm” Tangjantuk, the team will be expanding with a Thai Japanese tasting menu spot opening in October on 742 Driggs Avenue, near South Second Street, in Williamsburg.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Best Chinese Food on the Upper West Side
It’s been a few years since I boasted about the best Chinese restaurant options on the Upper West Side and I’m thrilled to be back to tingle your taste buds with an update to one of my most well-received lists. As our beloved UWS continues to expand its palate for the various regional representations of this cuisine – and as one spot on the original list has been replaced by a wrap place — it’s time for the 2022 edition.
Man, 52, jumps to his death from 18th floor of 57-story 'Jenga' glass tower in Manhattan's trendy Tribeca neighborhood
A 52-year-old man jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a 57-story building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood Friday. Calls regarding the jump at 56 Leonard Street near Church Street came in at around 12:30pm, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD. The city's EMS officials responded to the...
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
progressivegrocer.com
Food Bazaar Opening 1st Manhattan Store
Food Bazaar Supermarket,well-known for its extensive international food offerings and charitable contributions, is further expanding its retail presence with the opening of its first Manhattan location, in East Harlem at 201 East 125th Street. Also, Food Bazaar’s online shopping and home delivery offerings, available through its website and mobile app, will expand to service most of Manhattan.
getitforless.info
NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK
Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
9 things to do in NYC this Labor Day Weekend (Sept 1 - 5)
Summer isn’t over yet and the city has so much to offer this holiday weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Eater
NYC’s Last-Standing Seltzer Factory Is Bubbling Up Again
About a year ago, delivery company Brooklyn Seltzer Boys left Canarsie, Brooklyn — said to be the last seltzer factory in the city, where production of bubbles clanking in colorful glass bottles had been running for 70 years. The company is led by Alex Gomberg, a new wave seltzer purveyor, who had been operating out of his family’s decades-old Gomberg Seltzer Works factory since 2013.
Historic NYC luncheonette's sweet recipe for success
The Lexington Candy Shop opened in 1925 - that's almost 100 years in business here at Lex and 83rd - and last had a major overhaul in 1948.
evgrieve.com
Why Panda Express isn't open yet on 14th and 1st
The incoming Panda Express (first mentioned in January) has seemingly been in a holding pattern here on the SW corner of First Avenue and 14th Street in recent weeks. It looks ready to go (mostly!), with workers milling about inside (though not in the photo below) ... One of those...
newyorkled.com
Feast of San Gennaro 2022: The Grand Fest in NYC’s Little Italy is Back!
Feast of San Gennaro: The Grand Fest in NYC’s Little Italy is Back!. 2022 Grand Marshal: NASA Astronaut, Michael J. Massimino. It’s back for yet another year and what a fest it’ll be. Aside from all the festivities, food and music offerings as well as the religious...
eastnewyork.com
New ‘Surf & Turf’ Special at Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn
We just received the inside scoop that Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn has just added a ‘Surf & Turf’ Special to its dinner options. You will not find this special on their menu, so you must ask for it. If you are serious about eating quality food instead of food from chain restaurants, then here you go.
6sqft
What you should know about this year’s Caribbean Carnival in NYC
For the first time since 2019, New York City’s West Indian-American Day Carnival and Parade will return to Brooklyn this Labor Day. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the festival, which typically attracts over a million spectators, will be back fully in-person this year. The days-long festival takes over the stretch of Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, celebrating the diversity of Caribbean culture with dancing, elaborate costumes, traditional music, and food.
What We Know About Marcus Samuelsson's New NYC Restaurant
Marcus Samuelsson has worked his way into becoming a superstar chef and currently owns several restaurants, including perhaps the most well-known, Red Rooster Harlem. Additionally, he owns and operates Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House in the Bahamas, Marcus Montreal in Canada, and over a dozen restaurants in Scandinavia (via Samelsson's website). The Ethiopian-Swedish chef has established himself as a main fixture in the New York City restaurant scene having received a three-star review from The New York Times, in addition to winning the James Beard Foundation Award for "Best Chef: New York City" (via Samuelsson's website).
Ken Rosato returns to Manhattan high school that helped shape him
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Ken Rosato! Did you know Ken started every morning in high school with a pack of Tums? He says his years at Regis High School were so challenging, he regularly suffered from stomach aches!
East New York is not coming in September 2022
Fall TV begins this month, and that includes many of the new shows on various networks. Sadly, East New York is not one of the new arrivals this month. It’s time for fall TV to get started. That’s the case every September, and we look forward to the rush of content. There are some favorites returning, but we’re also getting some new TV shows to trial.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bridge Park begins event series
Brooklyn Bridge Park, which stretches from Atlantic Avenue’s Pier 6 to the base of the Manhattan Bridge, has made a transformative, positive, global impact. Brooklyn, and the Bridge that bears it name, have been permanently emblazoned as icons in media, maritime and urban culture. September public events in arts...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC
Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
