Story by Coach Jim Haney (Pictured Ty Stout) Comments-The Albert Lea Cross Country team enjoyed a successful week and are very encouraged by the results of the first racing week for the team. We ran at the St. olaf, the state meet course against some of the top teams in the state and we are stronger by running against the top competition in the state. On the state meet course we placed in the top half of the teams that competed. The encouraging part of the week was that after 2 meets this week we faced 10 of the teams in our section of the boys’ side and we were able to defeat all of these teams. All the teams in the section will continue to improve, but we will also improve with continued training. On the boys side we have also faced all of the big 9 teams and have defeated all the schools with the exception of Mankato East, Rohester Mayo and Owatonna.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO