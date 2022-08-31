Read full article on original website
myalbertlea.com
Bulldog Volleyball 3-0 After win Against Bishop Garrigan
25-17, 25-12, 25-15 Lake Mills moves to 3-0 overall and in the TIC West. I thought we played very well tonight in nearly every phase of the game. The girls were playing with some emotion and some energy. I always know this is a big match. It never matters what the situation is you have to be prepared to play with the Golden Bears.
myalbertlea.com
Head Coach Brady Neel previews the 2022 Alden Conger/Glenville Emmons Football team
Aaron talks with Brady, about the upcoming season, Knights coming off a 0-9 campaign last year.
myalbertlea.com
Alden Conger defeats Albert Lea, and the rest of the Volleyball Scores from September 1st
A white volleyball on the floor in a darkened gym. Albert Lea lost to Alden Conger in 3, 19-25, 14-25, 22-25 Ava Jensen had 10 kills, 10 digs and 1 block point. Nevaeh Wacholz had 13 set assists, 5 kills, 1 block point and 1 ace. Madelyn Balfe had 10...
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Cross Country competes at St. Olaf with 48 other teams
Story by Coach Jim Haney (Pictured Ty Stout) Comments-The Albert Lea Cross Country team enjoyed a successful week and are very encouraged by the results of the first racing week for the team. We ran at the St. olaf, the state meet course against some of the top teams in the state and we are stronger by running against the top competition in the state. On the state meet course we placed in the top half of the teams that competed. The encouraging part of the week was that after 2 meets this week we faced 10 of the teams in our section of the boys’ side and we were able to defeat all of these teams. All the teams in the section will continue to improve, but we will also improve with continued training. On the boys side we have also faced all of the big 9 teams and have defeated all the schools with the exception of Mankato East, Rohester Mayo and Owatonna.
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea and USC both fall in Girl’s Tennis
No. 1 – Rachel Doppelhammer, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH def. Sarah Yilma, Rochester CENTURY , 6-3 , 6-3 , -; No. 2 – Reetu Gurung, Rochester CENTURY def. Alyssa Jensen, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 1-6 , 0-6 , -; No. 3 – Hannah Willner, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH def. Tea McEachern, Rochester CENTURY , 6-0 , 6-2 , -; No. 4 – Zoe Zhang, Rochester CENTURY def. Bree Weilage, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 2-6 , 0-6 , -;
KAAL-TV
Couple storms pulse up Friday evening
A cold front pushes through the region this evening. Some of us will have it pass through without much signal of its passing. A few others will have a better opportunity to see a couple pulsing storms form. First things first. It looks like we’ll be able to see a...
KIMT
Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota. The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave. Mankato City Council...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
KIMT
Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man
MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Dangerous crossing draws attention, action
Old habits die hard. And in Jim Kranz’s case, that’s a good thing. Kranz retired from a 40 year career with the railroad eight years ago. Still, he can’t stop reporting a crossing problem when he sees one. A short distance from Kranz’s Clear Lake home is...
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
KIMT
Man charged with attempted murder after woman shot with arrow in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 31-year-old man was jailed Friday for an attempt to commit murder after a woman was shot with an arrow. Police said it happened at 10:11 p.m. in the area of 1st St. NW. and N. Washington Ave. Initially, officers were called for a male and...
KIMT
Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
