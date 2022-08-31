Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cannonbeachgazette.com
Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast
One time, Ronny Calhoun found three gold teeth from the late 1700s. Another time, a Chinese coin dated in the late 1600s. His wife, Tiffany, once found a Civil War suspender clip and musket ball from the 1700s. How?. By dirt fishing. “’Dirt fishing’ is a term for metal detecting,”...
worldatlas.com
10 Best West Coast Beach Towns
The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
kptv.com
‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Some big crowds are expected on the Oregon Coast for Labor Day weekend, and visitors in Lincoln City will be able to revisit what was once a very popular family destination. Pixieland was a very popular but short-lived amusement park that was in operation from...
“Pixieland,” a local amusement park of a bygone era, revisited in new documentary
This weekend you can revisit what was once a very popular family destination on the Oregon Coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
oregoncoast.org
Pelican Brewing Company on Siletz Bay
After a series of 'soft openings' Pelican is ready for all the hype it deserves. In addition to serving up their classic pub food and flagship beers, they will offer unique dishes specific to this location and soon will brew beer onsite you can only get when you visit Lincoln City. They are now putting the finishing touches on Phil's Nest, their unique indoor/outdoor seafood dining space, the upstairs mezzanine, the to-go window, and their 15-barrel brewhouse. Enjoy a cold beer on their patio overlooking the bay from 12 pm - 9 pm.
2-alarm Gaston brush fire extinguished after burning 15 acres
Fire crews responded to a two-alarm brush fire in Gaston that grew to an estimated 15 acres, Forest Grove Fire Department said on Thursday.
Tigard Trader Joe's to move into portion of former Albertson's
The grocery chain will open at the corner of Southwest Pacific Highway and Durham Road sometime in 2022.Trader Joe's has confirmed it will be moving to Tigard soon. On its website Friday, the popular grocery chain announced: "We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Tigard. … We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program." Neighborhood Shares is a program that donates 100% of a store's unsold products that are still good to eat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
In-N-Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing June 16, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In-N-Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation. The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th Avenue.
kptv.com
Family of Oregon woman whose body was found in landfill say suspect ‘took the easy way out’
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - In August, the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, was found in a landfill days after being reported missing. Police say she was killed by her former partner and thrown in a dumpster in Aloha. The suspect in this case, is now dead, leaving her family without answers.
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
Contest to crown ‘Best Restroom’ in America: Have a look at the 10 finalists
Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America's Best Bathroom? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sherwood's new police captain has nearly 30 years of experience
Dan O'Loughlin, on board in Sherwood for only weeks, has worked in law enforcement for decades.The Sherwood Police Department is welcoming its newest police captain, Dan O'Loughlin. O'Laughlin comes to Sherwood having worked for nearly 30 years in law enforcement, as close by as Hillsboro and as far away as Canada. There has been a bit of reshuffling in the Sherwood Police Department over the past several months, following the departure of longtime chief Jeff Groth. Ty Hanlon, who is now police chief, was formerly a captain along with Jon Carlson. When Groth left, and Hanlon took over, that...
KTVZ
Drug agents raid 4 illegal marijuana grows in Clackamas, Yamhill counties, seize 17,000 plants, guns, stolen vehicles
WOODBURN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Drug agents raided two illegal marijuana grows north of Woodburn, seizing more than 11,000 marijuana plants and a large amount of harvested marijuana, as well as other drugs, over a dozen guns and numerous stolen vehicles, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. Meanwhile, two more illegal grows were raided in Yamhill County.
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
KXL
Five Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Sting In Washington County
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – Five men are under arrest after a child predator sting in Washington County. The sheriff’s department says undercover investigators posed as children online and offered to meet the men for sex. When the men arrived, they were arrested. The following people face felony crimes...
Arsons target ex-girlfriend; Felon held on $100K bail
A 47-year-old man, accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house in Longview, made his first Cowlitz County court appearance on Monday to face arson charges.
Amazing Neighbors: Beaverton woman achieves her dream at 47
Michelle Horton always put her dream last, but when her kids grew up, she finally took the chance to pursue nursing.Michelle Horton always put her own dreams last. She took care of her kids, helped her husband and worked late hours to be the mom she wanted to be. The day her youngest child got his driving license, Horton felt something change. "I kind of felt lost. I'm used to shuffling all these kids around and all these things to do for endless hours of the day, and all of a sudden, I just felt like I was twiddling my...
Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
Comments / 0