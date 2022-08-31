ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manzanita, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cannonbeachgazette.com

Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast

One time, Ronny Calhoun found three gold teeth from the late 1700s. Another time, a Chinese coin dated in the late 1600s. His wife, Tiffany, once found a Civil War suspender clip and musket ball from the 1700s. How?. By dirt fishing. “’Dirt fishing’ is a term for metal detecting,”...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
worldatlas.com

10 Best West Coast Beach Towns

The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
CANNON BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Cannon Beach, OR
City
Oceanside, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Gold Beach, OR
Manzanita, OR
Lifestyle
City
Manzanita, OR
oregoncoast.org

Pelican Brewing Company on Siletz Bay

After a series of 'soft openings' Pelican is ready for all the hype it deserves. In addition to serving up their classic pub food and flagship beers, they will offer unique dishes specific to this location and soon will brew beer onsite you can only get when you visit Lincoln City. They are now putting the finishing touches on Phil's Nest, their unique indoor/outdoor seafood dining space, the upstairs mezzanine, the to-go window, and their 15-barrel brewhouse. Enjoy a cold beer on their patio overlooking the bay from 12 pm - 9 pm.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Times

Tigard Trader Joe's to move into portion of former Albertson's

The grocery chain will open at the corner of Southwest Pacific Highway and Durham Road sometime in 2022.Trader Joe's has confirmed it will be moving to Tigard soon. On its website Friday, the popular grocery chain announced: "We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Tigard. … We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program." Neighborhood Shares is a program that donates 100% of a store's unsold products that are still good to eat...
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Travel Guide#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Hiking Boots#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Crescent Beach#These Oregon Coast Hikes#Views#The Oregon Coast
kptv.com

In-N-Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing June 16, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In-N-Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation. The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood's new police captain has nearly 30 years of experience

Dan O'Loughlin, on board in Sherwood for only weeks, has worked in law enforcement for decades.The Sherwood Police Department is welcoming its newest police captain, Dan O'Loughlin. O'Laughlin comes to Sherwood having worked for nearly 30 years in law enforcement, as close by as Hillsboro and as far away as Canada. There has been a bit of reshuffling in the Sherwood Police Department over the past several months, following the departure of longtime chief Jeff Groth. Ty Hanlon, who is now police chief, was formerly a captain along with Jon Carlson. When Groth left, and Hanlon took over, that...
SHERWOOD, OR
KTVZ

Drug agents raid 4 illegal marijuana grows in Clackamas, Yamhill counties, seize 17,000 plants, guns, stolen vehicles

WOODBURN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Drug agents raided two illegal marijuana grows north of Woodburn, seizing more than 11,000 marijuana plants and a large amount of harvested marijuana, as well as other drugs, over a dozen guns and numerous stolen vehicles, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. Meanwhile, two more illegal grows were raided in Yamhill County.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Amazing Neighbors: Beaverton woman achieves her dream at 47

Michelle Horton always put her dream last, but when her kids grew up, she finally took the chance to pursue nursing.Michelle Horton always put her own dreams last. She took care of her kids, helped her husband and worked late hours to be the mom she wanted to be. The day her youngest child got his driving license, Horton felt something change. "I kind of felt lost. I'm used to shuffling all these kids around and all these things to do for endless hours of the day, and all of a sudden, I just felt like I was twiddling my...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
DALLAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy