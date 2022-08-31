ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light the Tower: Texas Rowing Wins 2022 NCAA Championship

The University of Texas Tower will be lit in burnt orange with the number ‘1’ on Friday, Sept. 2 to commemorate Texas Rowing‘s 2022 NCAA Championship. Per campus tradition, the University recognizes UT sports programs who win a national team championship with a burnt orange lighting of the campus landmark with the number ‘1’ appearing on the building’s four sides. On Friday, the University will commemorate the team capturing the 2022 national championship, the program’s second consecutive title.
Knight Center marks 20th anniversary celebrating impact of its programs around the world

On Aug. 31, 2002, a seminar for journalists entitled 'Investigative Journalism: Ethics, Techniques, and Dangers' took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The activity was promoted by the then nascent Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas, and the date was marked as the one when the Center took the first step in its path to support journalism in Latin America and the Caribbean, as established in its inception. Twenty years later, the Knight Center celebrates the expansion of its initial mission to strengthen journalism around the world.
