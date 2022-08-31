On Aug. 31, 2002, a seminar for journalists entitled 'Investigative Journalism: Ethics, Techniques, and Dangers' took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The activity was promoted by the then nascent Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas, and the date was marked as the one when the Center took the first step in its path to support journalism in Latin America and the Caribbean, as established in its inception. Twenty years later, the Knight Center celebrates the expansion of its initial mission to strengthen journalism around the world.

