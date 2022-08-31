ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transport options for Boris Johnson and the next PM to reach Balmoral

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

For the first time ever, the Queen is to remain in Scotland to appoint a new prime minister. There are several options for making the 400-mile trip from Westminster.

Here, the PA news agency considers the potential routes for Boris Johnson and his successor to meet the Queen next week.

Car

Travelling by private car would involve nine hours and 21 minutes on the road, according to Google Maps.

But stops to refuel/recharge and rest mean the actual journey time would be much longer.

The fuel cost for a typical petrol car would be around £100.

Train

There are four direct daytime trains running from London King’s Cross to Aberdeen – 50 miles to the east of Balmoral – on Monday, the day before the politicians meet the 96-year-old monarch.

The quickest is the 10am departure, which takes seven hours and six minutes.

Tickets are available from £93.50 in standard class and £291 in first class.

But getting from Aberdeen to Balmoral would involve a taxi costing around £100, or they could take a local bus on route 201 for £11.50.

Sleeper train

The 9.15pm Caledonian Sleeper departure from London Euston on Monday arrives in Aberdeen at 7.40am the following morning.

But anyone booking now is unlikely to get a good night’s sleep as all compartments with beds are sold out.

Tickets for a reclining seat cost £75.

Commercial flight

A seat on a British Airways flight from Heathrow to Aberdeen – the nearest airport to Balmoral – on Tuesday morning costs £307 in economy and £603 in business class.

The flight takes one hour and 35 minutes.

A video was posted online showing the Duchess of Cambridge disembarking a commercial aircraft at Aberdeen Airport with her children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis en route to Balmoral earlier this month.

Coach

In the highly unlikely event Mr Johnson and his successor want to travel by coach, they could buy a ticket on the Megabus service which departs London Victoria at 8am on Monday for £48.29 each.

After a change of coach in Glasgow, they would arrive in Aberdeen at 10.25pm.

Private flight

A private plane or helicopter is a likely option for the politicians.

The journey would take around 45 minutes by a private jet or two-and-a-half hours by helicopter.

Both options would cost thousands of pounds for private passengers.

Clean transport campaign group Transport & Environment said private jets emit up to two tonnes of CO2 in just one hour, around a quarter of the amount emitted by an average person in Europe for an entire year.

A spokesman for the group said: “Flying on a private jet is probably the worst thing that the new PM can do for the environment and on his/her first day.

“Jets are five to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes per passenger, and 50 times more polluting than trains.

“Both transport options are possible for the new PM for the travel up to Balmoral.

“In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, some form of energy sobriety would be a sign of respect for the British people.”

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Broken down Royal Navy aircraft carrier returns to home base ahead of repairs

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has limped back to its home base after breaking down off the Isle of Wight.The £3 billion warship left Portsmouth Naval Base last Saturday on its way to the US for diplomatic visits and exercises, including flight trials with the F-35B Lightning jets.The Navy announced on Friday that sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth, the fleet flagship, would sail next week to take over its US duties.Shortly after the Prince of Wales, the Nato flagship, sailed last Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The departure of the 65,000-tonne ship...
MILITARY
The Independent

Andy Burnham says government let Avanti West Coast ‘off the hook’ with accountability

Andy Burnham says the government has let Avanti West Coast "off the hook" by not holding management accountable for disruption and fare hikes."People haven't been told the true story about why these failures are happening ... the company said this was all down to the workers ... I think that was to shift blame from managers," the mayor of Greater Manchester said. Burnham added the government "went along with it because it presented an opportunity for union bashing."It was announced on Friday (2 September) that managing director Phil Whittingham will stand down from 15 September.Sign up to our newsletters.
BUSINESS
The Independent

£13.5m donated in two days to UK charities to help people in flood-hit Pakistan

More than £13 million has been donated to UK charities in just two days to help people in flood-stricken Pakistan.The Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) appeal to help those affected by the large-scale flooding in Pakistan has raised £13.5 million after launching on Thursday.The total includes £5 million matched pound-for-pound by the UK Government through the aid match scheme.We are asking the public to be as generous as they can to get help to as many people as possibleMadara HettiarachchiThe appeal aims to help some of the 33 million people affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan which have submerged one...
CHARITIES
The Independent

England’s most polluted rivers as sewage pumped into waterways for 2.6m hours

Rivers that run through areas of outstanding natural beauty to bathing waters and support populations of salmon, sea trout and shellfish are among the most polluted in England, The Independent can reveal.An analysis of Environment Agency data of sewage spills in England by wastewater firms in 2021 found that more than half of the 10 most polluted spots were located in holiday-destination counties Devon, Cornwall, and Cumbria.Overall, sewage was pumped into England’s waterways for more than 2.6 million hours in 2021, down from around 3.1 million hours in 2020. At the worst affected sites, there were nearly 2,700 spills...
U.K.
The Independent

