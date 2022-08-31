Read full article on original website
bizneworleans.com
Louisiana Clean Hydrogen Plan Wins $50M Federal Grant
NEW ORLEANS — City and state economic development officials are celebrating a big win today that will have implications for the future of the state’s energy industry. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership that plans to develop a new offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana.
bizneworleans.com
Week in Review, Sept. 5-9: H2theFuture, Lion Elastomers, Harrah’s and More
bizneworleans.com
FEMA Awards Nearly $1M to Port of South Louisiana
RESERVE, La. (press release) — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in port security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the port’s cybersecurity framework and will support enhancements to its geographic information system. The GIS provides up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
bizneworleans.com
Officials Announce $35M in Broadband Grants for 10 Parishes
BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit...
kalb.com
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Aug. 31, the CEO and general manager of DEMCO, Randy Pierce, informed customers that the company’s board of directors has entered into a dispute with Cleco Power over “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel cost charges for operations at their Dolet Hills Power Station (DHPS) in Mansfield.
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
bizneworleans.com
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight
There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
brproud.com
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
brproud.com
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana descended on Baton Rouge Wednesday after their local internet provider filed a formal protest to prevent federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband access to the area. Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards was planning to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony in East Carroll Parish to kick start the […] The post Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Missing Baton Rouge woman found
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
theadvocate.com
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center
Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
brproud.com
DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
bizneworleans.com
Cox Employees to Give $80,000 to Nonprofits
NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications announced that it would award more than $80,000 to regional nonprofits through Cox Charities, an employee-funded giving program. Cox is accepting applications for community investment grants at. www.CoxCharitiesSER.org through Sept. 15. The Community Investment Grant program started in 2015 and awards cash to 501(c)(3)...
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Man reaches wit’s end with litter around his home, asks WAFB for help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who’s tired of an area near his house becoming a dumping ground turned to law enforcement for help. “It’s been a problem ever since I’ve been back here,” said Sid Culbertson who reached out to WAFB for help. Culbertson...
Woman says contractor got paid but didn’t finish the job
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says the contractor she hired to make repairs after Hurricane Ida didn’t finish the work he started. Now, her backyard is a mess and she’s worried about losing her insurance because of it. “They broke up and tore up...
theadvocate.com
Ascension eyes taxing district for road work in La. 30 industrial zone. Here's what's planned
In the past two and a half years, $9-$10 billion in new industrial projects or significant expansions have been announced for Ascension Parish. Methanex, CF Industries, Westlake, Shell, Huntsman, Lion Elastomers and others have all made announcements for new operations or significant expansions since 2019. Many of those projects, though...
Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
