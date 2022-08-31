ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Louisiana Clean Hydrogen Plan Wins $50M Federal Grant

NEW ORLEANS — City and state economic development officials are celebrating a big win today that will have implications for the future of the state’s energy industry. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership that plans to develop a new offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana.
Week in Review, Sept. 5-9: H2theFuture, Lion Elastomers, Harrah's and More

NEW ORLEANS — At week’s end, city and state economic development officials were celebrating a big win that will have implications for the future of the state’s energy industry. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership that plans to develop a new offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana.
FEMA Awards Nearly $1M to Port of South Louisiana

RESERVE, La. (press release) — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in port security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the port’s cybersecurity framework and will support enhancements to its geographic information system. The GIS provides up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
Officials Announce $35M in Broadband Grants for 10 Parishes

BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit...
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight

There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana

Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana descended on Baton Rouge Wednesday after their local internet provider filed a formal protest to prevent federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband access to the area. Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards was planning to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony in East Carroll Parish to kick start the […] The post Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Missing Baton Rouge woman found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center

Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
Cox Employees to Give $80,000 to Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications announced that it would award more than $80,000 to regional nonprofits through Cox Charities, an employee-funded giving program. Cox is accepting applications for community investment grants at. www.CoxCharitiesSER.org through Sept. 15. The Community Investment Grant program started in 2015 and awards cash to 501(c)(3)...
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

