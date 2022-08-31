School meeting recap 8/29/22: Student Diversity Leadership Conference, math competitions and spirit kickoff

A Canadian high school graduate made sure that his commencement ceremony would be an epic one to remember. The "Star Wars" fan decided to battle with his principal on stage in Jedi style and it's adorable. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Wark-Pantoja graduated from Heritage Woods Secondary School in Port Moody, British Columbia, in June along with 350 other students. During the graduation ceremony, he challenged his principal to a lightsaber battle. After his name was announced, he collected his diploma and walked on stage toward his principal, Todd Clerkson, pulling out a lightsaber from underneath his graduation gown appearing to be ready for a fight.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO