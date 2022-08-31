ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School meeting recap 8/29/22: Student Diversity Leadership Conference, math competitions and spirit kickoff

The 74

New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
Vox

Are teachers leaving the classroom en masse?

With schools reopening across dozens of states this month, some education leaders are ringing the alarm: There aren’t enough teachers to fill open positions right now. In Texas, teachers are deserting the classroom at high rates, with Houston alone reporting nearly 1,000 vacancies in early August. In Maryland, more than 5,500 teachers reportedly left the profession in 2022, leaving Baltimore with an estimated 600 to 700 vacancies going into the fall.
MARYLAND STATE
Upworthy

Student sneaks lightsabers into his graduation and challenges the principal to a fun duel on stage

A Canadian high school graduate made sure that his commencement ceremony would be an epic one to remember. The "Star Wars" fan decided to battle with his principal on stage in Jedi style and it's adorable. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Wark-Pantoja graduated from Heritage Woods Secondary School in Port Moody, British Columbia, in June along with 350 other students. During the graduation ceremony, he challenged his principal to a lightsaber battle. After his name was announced, he collected his diploma and walked on stage toward his principal, Todd Clerkson, pulling out a lightsaber from underneath his graduation gown appearing to be ready for a fight.
HIGH SCHOOL
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: New school year, new clubs at La Lumiere!

Students have returned back to the beautiful La Lumiere High School (La Lu) campus, and this school community could not be more thrilled. The campus is full of students studying outside on the picnic tables and playing spike ball in their free time. Tennis and golf matches, soccer and volleyball games, and cross country meets have already begun, but that is not all that is going on.
LA PORTE, IN
Chalkbeat

I wanted to show men coul teach elementary. Then I changed course.

I have always loved working with kids, and I long ago decided I wanted to be a teacher. Two years ago, when I was accepted into the teacher education program at Montclair State University, I decided to work toward a certification to teach kindergarten to sixth grade.I wanted to play a role in changing the way elementary education is viewed as an area where only female teachers work. I had reflected...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

