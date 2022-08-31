School meeting recap 8/29/22: Student Diversity Leadership Conference, math competitions and spirit kickoff

Read full article on original website
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
Schools in the US start too early. A later start would improve attendance, graduation rates, and academic performance.
Experts and parents agree that schools start too early in the US. There's evidence that a later start time would improve mental health and grades.
msn.com
Teachers unions 'used kids as pawns' during COVID, Terrell says as math, reading scores plummet
Teachers unions and their crusade to keep students out of the classroom during COVID-19 are to blame for a sudden drop in nationwide math and reading scores, Los Angeles civil rights attorney and former teacher Leo Terrell told Fox News on Thursday. Earlier Thursday, former Reagan administration Education Secretary William...
Phys.org
First-ever AP African American studies class to be offered in some high schools this fall
Some high school students across the country can take a new Advanced Placement course this fall. AP African American Studies will be a class option for some students, on top of traditional AP subjects such as calculus, art history and computer science. The College Board, the organization that oversees the...
Vox
Are teachers leaving the classroom en masse?
With schools reopening across dozens of states this month, some education leaders are ringing the alarm: There aren’t enough teachers to fill open positions right now. In Texas, teachers are deserting the classroom at high rates, with Houston alone reporting nearly 1,000 vacancies in early August. In Maryland, more than 5,500 teachers reportedly left the profession in 2022, leaving Baltimore with an estimated 600 to 700 vacancies going into the fall.
KCTV 5
Paseo Academy brings back sports for the first time in 15 years: ‘This is really going to bring us together’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts is bringing back sports this year for the first time 2007. The school board approved the move at the end of last school year. For the first time in a decade and a half, Paseo will offer cheer,...
Upworthy
Student sneaks lightsabers into his graduation and challenges the principal to a fun duel on stage
A Canadian high school graduate made sure that his commencement ceremony would be an epic one to remember. The "Star Wars" fan decided to battle with his principal on stage in Jedi style and it's adorable. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Wark-Pantoja graduated from Heritage Woods Secondary School in Port Moody, British Columbia, in June along with 350 other students. During the graduation ceremony, he challenged his principal to a lightsaber battle. After his name was announced, he collected his diploma and walked on stage toward his principal, Todd Clerkson, pulling out a lightsaber from underneath his graduation gown appearing to be ready for a fight.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: New school year, new clubs at La Lumiere!
Students have returned back to the beautiful La Lumiere High School (La Lu) campus, and this school community could not be more thrilled. The campus is full of students studying outside on the picnic tables and playing spike ball in their free time. Tennis and golf matches, soccer and volleyball games, and cross country meets have already begun, but that is not all that is going on.
I wanted to show men coul teach elementary. Then I changed course.
I have always loved working with kids, and I long ago decided I wanted to be a teacher. Two years ago, when I was accepted into the teacher education program at Montclair State University, I decided to work toward a certification to teach kindergarten to sixth grade.I wanted to play a role in changing the way elementary education is viewed as an area where only female teachers work. I had reflected...
