Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Look: Nebraska Addresses Scott Frost Job Rumors
If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job. Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week. The former Huskers football...
College Football News
Nebraska vs North Dakota Prediction, Game Preview
Nebraska vs North Dakota prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Nebraska (0-1), North Dakota (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, still committed to Scott Frost's future with football program
Trev Alberts was asked about the status of Scott Frost’s position with the football team after seeing rumors on social media. He gave his thoughts on it per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald. Nebraska fans are starting to get restless with Frost, who lost 31-28 on Saturday to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral
Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
Husker baseball starts fall practice with new-look roster
Nebraska baseball began its fall practice slate on Thursday afternoon at Haymarket Park with a roster full of new faces and looking to move on from last season’s disappointing effort that saw the Huskers not qualify for the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. Here’s a quick rundown of news and...
Comments / 0