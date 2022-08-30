The ashes of original Star Trek cast member Nichelle Nichols are going to boldly go where no man has gone before. Nichols died on July 31 at the age of 89. Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek television series on NBC, reprised her role on the Star Trek animated sries and on numerous Star Trek movies in the 1970s and 1980s. But she made major contributions to the world beyond appearing in Star Trek. She was brought on as a consultant by NASA after the show’s run, and she helped bring more women and minorities onto the team at NASA. As a result of the initiative, NASA ended up hiring Dr. Sally Ride, the first female astronaut, as well as Guion Bluford, the first black astronaut.

