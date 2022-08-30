Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Empire Of Light‘ Trailer: Sam Mendes’ Tribute to The Movies
Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light has finally released a short teaser. For those unfamiliar with the film, it’s a romance set back in the 1980s, in a beautiful coastal town. Details as to the plot are pretty sparse, but thanks to the teaser, we have a little more context into how exactly the story plays out. The film features a romance shared between a black man and a white woman in the UK. Despite the fact that the film takes place in the ’80s, it appears that not everyone is pleased with the couple. Police show up at the man’s door, and a crowd of angry skinheads beats on the doors to the theater.
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Was Catfished and Stalked by a Fan When She Was a Child Star
Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel opened up about the time she got catfished by a much older fan. On the latest episode of the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel revealed she was catfished by an older man when she was only 12 years old. Fishel made...
Anne Hathaway Starring in Movie Adaptation of Harry Styles-Inspired Fan Fic
While Harry Styles is set to head to the big screen in Don't Worry Darling, he is also headed there in another way — this time around via Anne Hathaway, who is set to star in a film based on a fan fiction book inspired by the pop star.
Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?
Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clerks III’s Original Script Was Totally Different Than the Actual Movie
The version of Clerks III we’re actually going to end up with is radically different from Kevin Smith’s original vision. It turns out that when he was first writing the film, it was going to take place from pretty much the same starting point as 2019’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot. That version of Clerks III would begin with Randal and Dante in jail (after Jay and Bob were arrested for peddling drugs out of what used to be the video store next to the QuickStop) right as Hurricane Sandy arrived in the New York region.
Joseph Quinn Channels Eddie Munson While Narrating ‘The Lords of the Fallen’ Game Trailer
Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson has become a beloved fan favorite, even inspiring a song dedicated to him. Now, fans can hear Eddie's voice once more. Quinn narrates the new three-minute trailer for the sequel to video game Lords of The Fallen using the metalhead character's American accent. The actor's narration was confirmed by PlayStation.
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs
It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
‘Star Trek‘ Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Will Be Sent To Space
The ashes of original Star Trek cast member Nichelle Nichols are going to boldly go where no man has gone before. Nichols died on July 31 at the age of 89. Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek television series on NBC, reprised her role on the Star Trek animated sries and on numerous Star Trek movies in the 1970s and 1980s. But she made major contributions to the world beyond appearing in Star Trek. She was brought on as a consultant by NASA after the show’s run, and she helped bring more women and minorities onto the team at NASA. As a result of the initiative, NASA ended up hiring Dr. Sally Ride, the first female astronaut, as well as Guion Bluford, the first black astronaut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Dua Lipa the ‘Cher of Our Generation’? ‘Believe’ Icon Weighs In on Stan Twitter Debate
Stan Twitter is notorious for discussing generation-defining artists and igniting fandom wars in the entertainment industry. This week, the debate is about Cher and Dua Lipa — and the "Believe" icon herself has something to say about it. When one fan on Twitter called Lipa the "Cher of our...
Disney Isn’t Interested In ‘Alien 5’ With Sigourney Weaver
Will there be another Alien movie? The answer has to be yes. The franchise is too popular and too lucrative for there never to be another Alien movie at some point, in some fashion. But what kind of Alien movie will they make? That’s the part that we don’t know, and won’t know until Disney (who now owns the franchise because of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox) announces the project.
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids
Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone by receiving her very own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. During her acceptance speech Wednesday (Aug. 31), the pop-punk princess thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. She also expressed her gratitude toward famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada."
Britney Spears and Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Marks Pop Princess’ First New Music in Six Years: LISTEN
The Princess of Pop makes her glorious return to music by joining forces with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," out Aug. 26. The track is Spears' first new material since she unleashed her ninth studio album Glory in 2016. "Hold Me Closer" is an updated, club-friendly spin on John's...
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, Seems Incapable of Dating Anyone Over the Age of 25
Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves after reportedly breaking up with model-actress girlfriend Camila Morrone, who turned 25 in June. The pair allegedly first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, but it's rumored DiCaprio might have met Morrone briefly when she was as young as 12, since her stepdad is DiCaprio's close friend Al Pacino.
Sandra Bullock’s Malibu Bungalow Is for Rent at $30,000 per Month (PHOTOS)
You can now live in Sandra Bullock's Malibu beach bungalow for $30,000 per month. The house boasts walls of glass that maximize the ocean views, as well as a deck with a fire pit and bar area. You'll find a kitchen with premium appliances inside the oceanfront home, while glass sliders in the living and dining rooms lead to a deck.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn’s Private Dating Profile Allegedly Exposed on TikTok
Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn's alleged Raya profile is circulating online, and fans are coming to his defense. Photos of Quinn's alleged profile on the exclusive, application-only dating app have appeared on both Twitter and TikTok. Although it is unclear if the profile is legitimate, some believe that it contains previously unseen photos.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0