The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
‘Empire Of Light‘ Trailer: Sam Mendes’ Tribute to The Movies

Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light has finally released a short teaser. For those unfamiliar with the film, it’s a romance set back in the 1980s, in a beautiful coastal town. Details as to the plot are pretty sparse, but thanks to the teaser, we have a little more context into how exactly the story plays out. The film features a romance shared between a black man and a white woman in the UK. Despite the fact that the film takes place in the ’80s, it appears that not everyone is pleased with the couple. Police show up at the man’s door, and a crowd of angry skinheads beats on the doors to the theater.
Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
Clerks III’s Original Script Was Totally Different Than the Actual Movie

The version of Clerks III we’re actually going to end up with is radically different from Kevin Smith’s original vision. It turns out that when he was first writing the film, it was going to take place from pretty much the same starting point as 2019’s Jay And Silent Bob Reboot. That version of Clerks III would begin with Randal and Dante in jail (after Jay and Bob were arrested for peddling drugs out of what used to be the video store next to the QuickStop) right as Hurricane Sandy arrived in the New York region.
Joseph Quinn Channels Eddie Munson While Narrating ‘The Lords of the Fallen’ Game Trailer

Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson has become a beloved fan favorite, even inspiring a song dedicated to him. Now, fans can hear Eddie's voice once more. Quinn narrates the new three-minute trailer for the sequel to video game Lords of The Fallen using the metalhead character's American accent. The actor's narration was confirmed by PlayStation.
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs

It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
‘Star Trek‘ Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Will Be Sent To Space

The ashes of original Star Trek cast member Nichelle Nichols are going to boldly go where no man has gone before. Nichols died on July 31 at the age of 89. Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek television series on NBC, reprised her role on the Star Trek animated sries and on numerous Star Trek movies in the 1970s and 1980s. But she made major contributions to the world beyond appearing in Star Trek. She was brought on as a consultant by NASA after the show’s run, and she helped bring more women and minorities onto the team at NASA. As a result of the initiative, NASA ended up hiring Dr. Sally Ride, the first female astronaut, as well as Guion Bluford, the first black astronaut.
Disney Isn’t Interested In ‘Alien 5’ With Sigourney Weaver

Will there be another Alien movie? The answer has to be yes. The franchise is too popular and too lucrative for there never to be another Alien movie at some point, in some fashion. But what kind of Alien movie will they make? That’s the part that we don’t know, and won’t know until Disney (who now owns the franchise because of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox) announces the project.
Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids

Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone by receiving her very own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. During her acceptance speech Wednesday (Aug. 31), the pop-punk princess thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. She also expressed her gratitude toward famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada."
