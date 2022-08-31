Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
holycitysinner.com
Grind for Life Series Skates into the Lowcountry on October 1st
Charleston County Parks today announced that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1st. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Latin & South American Themed “Gingerline” in downtown Charleston, SC
Bringing a tropical retreat to the heart of Charleston’s Historic District, Gingerline is thrilled to announce its opening on Monday, August 29. Gingerline is a destination for vibrant cocktails and coastal-inspired dishes influenced by the flavors of Latin & South America. Boasting a 3,500-square-foot venue and an expansive outdoor...
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We made it to the Labor Day weekend! If you’ll be in town and need some plans, check out this list to see what to do in the next few days! Lowcountry Jazz Festival Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Charleston’s popular Lowcountry Jazz Festival is back! Taking place […]
The Post and Courier
Firefly Distillery set to host food truck festival, barbecue sauce competition
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. In addition to offering a wide range of craft spirits, Firefly Distillery has become a go-to venue for concerts and events since its 2020 opening.
Selfie museum opening in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — An interactive “selfie museum” is opening Friday in Summerville. Selfie Addict Studio is the brain child of Kristina Knecht, Quista Demsey and Julie Sprankles. According to the the company’s website, the museum will “combines culture and entertainment in a way that fosters creativity, imagination, human connection, and most importantly, joy.” Guests […]
abcnews4.com
Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired
When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston targets older neighborhoods for $14M in drainage improvements
NORTH CHARLESTON — As heavy rains continue to inundate the region, city officials here are seeking millions of dollars in grant money to tackle drainage projects in flood-prone communities. The city is applying for six grants from the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program to help cover more than $14...
5 arrested for August traffic incident on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people have been arrested for their role in a traffic incident that took place last month on the Ravenel Bridge. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts, and drove recklessly while on the bridge on August 13. “The preliminary information shows that the […]
charlestonmag.com
Meet the husband-and-wife duo behind new Cannonborough-Elliotborough restaurant Vern’s
CM: You met in Charleston working at McCrady’s, right?. Exactly. We met in 2013. Dano had already been there [as chef de cuisine] for six years, and I was there [as bar manager] for three years more, until 2016. CM: That’s the year you decided to head west to...
live5news.com
Study underway to control heat levels in Gadsden Green in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is no secret temperatures in the Lowcountry can get hot during the day, but a group of organizations, including the city of Charleston, are looking at how heat impacts the health of a downtown neighborhood. City of Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said Wednesday...
holycitysinner.com
The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant
The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
holycitysinner.com
Mediterranean Inspired Bar167 Opens Downtown
Bar167, a new downtown restaurant featuring Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, cocktails, and ambiance, officially opened its doors on Fulton Street this month. Located in the former Fulton Five building, Bar167 is the newest venture from 167 Hospitality, a restaurant group known for their popular concepts in both Charleston and Nantucket, Massachusetts. “The...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Free Nothing Bundt Cakes for 250 customers Thursday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free "Confetti Bundlet" mini cakes to the first 250 customers on Thursday at all locations across the United States. The giveaway is a celebration of the Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes has two locations in the Charleston area. One is at...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston’s Riviera Theater enjoys new life
The once-dormant Riviera Theater is now in full swing as an entertainment venue, welcoming a slew of popular entertainers this year — Jewel in March, The Wallflowers in April, Ann Wilson and Colbie Caillat in June, Christopher Cross and Chris Isaak in August. The Riviera, a theater on lower...
North Charleston coffee shop among 100 best the United States, according to Yelp reviewers
Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs.
