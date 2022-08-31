ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston

Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Grind for Life Series Skates into the Lowcountry on October 1st

Charleston County Parks today announced that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1st. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
WBTW News13

Selfie museum opening in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — An interactive “selfie museum” is opening Friday in Summerville. Selfie Addict Studio is the brain child of Kristina Knecht, Quista Demsey and Julie Sprankles. According to the the company’s website, the museum will “combines culture and entertainment in a way that fosters creativity, imagination, human connection, and most importantly, joy.” Guests […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired

When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 arrested for August traffic incident on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people have been arrested for their role in a traffic incident that took place last month on the Ravenel Bridge. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts, and drove recklessly while on the bridge on August 13. “The preliminary information shows that the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
live5news.com

Study underway to control heat levels in Gadsden Green in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is no secret temperatures in the Lowcountry can get hot during the day, but a group of organizations, including the city of Charleston, are looking at how heat impacts the health of a downtown neighborhood. City of Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said Wednesday...
holycitysinner.com

The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant

The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Mediterranean Inspired Bar167 Opens Downtown

Bar167, a new downtown restaurant featuring Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, cocktails, and ambiance, officially opened its doors on Fulton Street this month. Located in the former Fulton Five building, Bar167 is the newest venture from 167 Hospitality, a restaurant group known for their popular concepts in both Charleston and Nantucket, Massachusetts. “The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Free Nothing Bundt Cakes for 250 customers Thursday

Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free "Confetti Bundlet" mini cakes to the first 250 customers on Thursday at all locations across the United States. The giveaway is a celebration of the Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes has two locations in the Charleston area. One is at...
Charleston City Paper

Charleston’s Riviera Theater enjoys new life

The once-dormant Riviera Theater is now in full swing as an entertainment venue, welcoming a slew of popular entertainers this year — Jewel in March, The Wallflowers in April, Ann Wilson and Colbie Caillat in June, Christopher Cross and Chris Isaak in August. The Riviera, a theater on lower...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy