Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Celebrates Retirees and Announces Major Expansion Project
The final large patch of grass in the 1600 block of Franklin Street will soon be no more as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has announced plans to expand. During their annual retiree breakfast yesterday morning (September 1st), roughly 50 former workers and members of the Schwartz family, who founded WAF in 1909, watched on as CEO Sachin Shivaram and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels broke ground on the $20 million, 55,000 square foot expansion.
Green Bay area brokers are seeing less competition in the local housing market
With mortgage rates around six percent, the Wisconsin REALTORS Association reports the median price of homes only dropped a thousand dollars from June to July.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus, Al Johnson's announces matching program
Dogs, cats, and other animals under the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus want your help thanking some goats this month. The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus announced on Thursday that Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant in Sister Bay will match all donations from now until the organization’s pet walk on September 10th up to $5,000. With the increase need to help all animals that come to the Sturgeon Bay area shelter, Wisconsin Humane Society Event Coordinator Lori Nachtwey says this is a good way to really stretch those dollars.
doorcountydailynews.com
Extension sets corn moisture testing dates
You will be able to find out how much longer you will have to wait to harvest your corn for silage later this month. The Extension UW-Madison offices in Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties will be hosting a pair of corn dry-down events on September 14th at the Door County Co-Op and on September 15th at the Luxemburg location of the Rio Creek Feed Mill. Temperature, humidity, and rainfall all contribute to how dry, mature corn grain is so farmers can determine if it is time to harvest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA receives $1M gift for Sturgeon Bay upgrades
Walking approximately 13,000 miles at the Door County YMCA Sturgeon Bay Program Center is part of the reason why you will see a transformed facility in the coming months. The Door County YMCA announced Thursday that Denise and Dave Bunning, through their Sunshine Charitable Foundation, donated $1 million to the Heart of the Community Capital Campaign. Dave’s dad Jim was a mainstay at the Sturgeon Bay Program Center track, walking 44 laps several times a week for 23 years. His mom Barb also remained active, spending countless hours taking exercise classes at the YMCA.
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma closes sale of Long Term Care Unit
The City of Algoma officially sold the Algoma Medical Center and Long-Term Care Unit on Thursday afternoon. The new owners, Sam and Abby Follman of Mequon, purchased the facility for $1.5 million after approaching the city in October of 2021. Follman says the goal is to continue growing the business and the great care provided to people in the Algoma community and the greater Kewaunee County area.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
Door County Pulse
Two of Three Available Liquor Licenses Issued
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved issuing two available Class B liquor licenses during its Aug 16 meeting. An existing restaurant – Crate, at 136 N. 3rd Ave. – received one of those licenses under the name BH Canvas, LLC. Applicant Wendi Carter said the establishment sought the...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
94.3 Jack FM
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Door County Pulse
Server of the Week: George Poh
Making people smile is his game. Stop down to Poh’s – Sturgeon Bay’s corner pub.
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco in downtown Green Bay is forced to move, but where?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco is one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin. The store began in 1898 and has only grown in popularity over the years, but after more than 100 years downtown, the store is forced to move. The question remains; where?
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote...
doorcountydailynews.com
Experts warn of spotted lanternfly's arrival
It is not here yet, but you may soon have to keep an eye out for an invasive species in Door County’s cherry orchards and grapevines. Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly has been making its way west since it was first found in 2014 in Pennsylvania. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the insect feeds on plants and leaves a sugary substance in its wake that could attract other insects and cause moldy fungi to grow. PJ Liesch from the University of Wisconsin Entomology Department says it is unknown when the spotted lanternfly could make it to the state because it is more likely to move from state to state as eggs than the insect itself. He also points out that while some parts of Wisconsin may be unsuitable for the spotted lanternfly, Door County may not be as lucky.
WNCY
PMI Changes Beverage And Food Supplier
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Concessions at the Resch Center and Resch Expo now have a different flavor. PMI Entertainment Group, the company that operates the venues, announced a deal with distributor WP Beverages to serve Pepsi products. Those products include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Diet Mountain Dew,...
Hometown Hero: Air Force Chief Master Sergeant retires after 25 years
Manitowoc, Wis. (WFRV) – Christa Collier joined the U.S. Air Force in 1997. “Military recruiters come to high schools to say, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about military service?’ And an Air Force recruiter had come into the school and kind of talked to me about things; I could travel, I could get money for […]
wearegreenbay.com
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese wins World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest plus where to shop
(WFRV) – They have some of the best cheese in the world and they are being noticed with some exciting awards. Ben Shibler, the cheesemaker for Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese visited Local 5 Live with details on winning the World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest, what types of cheese they make, what sets them apart and where to shop.
wearegreenbay.com
Fireworks show rescheduled for Ashwaubenon, pairs with Oktoberfest food truck rally and concert
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon has rescheduled its fireworks display that was originally supposed to take place on August 13. The 25-minute Village of Ashwaubenon Sesquicentennial fireworks celebration will take place at Ashwaubomay Park, and the display will be set up on the northern tip of the park.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
Comments / 0