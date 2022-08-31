ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Dockless Scooters Return to Milwaukee for Third Pilot Program

As the seasons turn, a now familiar transportation option returns to Milwaukee. On Friday, the city’s third dockless scooter pilot program officially launched, with three companies taking place in the current iteration of the study. Companies Lime and Spin, who have previously participated in the pilot program, return with a fleet of scooters set to hit Milwaukee’s streets. They’ll be joined by newcomer Veo, a Chicago-based company that formed in 2017.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye

With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee violence prevention fund, mayor had 'no clue' it existed

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Violence Prevention Fund grants money to groups trying to stop violence, but two of the three city leaders who were supposed to control it tell FOX6 they didn't have a say on the funds because they didn't know it existed. "I had no clue," said Milwaukee Mayor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Short Film Festival Marks ‘the Rise of Milwaukee Filmmakers’

The pandemic forced the Milwaukee International Short Film Festival to go virtual since 2020. This year, the Short Festival returns to the big screen, but for one day only and in a new location, the Avalon Atmospheric Theater. “There were some successes and some things that didn’t work as well...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee’s Vegan Bakery Pop-up

Moon Cherry Sweets are a vegan bakery pop-up started by Jack O’Grady and Chase Rolan, who are also known for co-owning fusion vegan kitchen pop-up Maya Ophelia’s. Launched earlier this year in January, Moon Cherry Sweets takes their culinary endeavors in a new direction by specializing in sweet and savory pastries. Black, Brown and Indigenous trans folks eat free; no one is ever turned away.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Did You Know Milwaukee’s First Zoo Was in Washington Park?

First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's 'Correcting the Narrative' highlights success after prison

MILWAUKEE - There is life after prison, and more than that, there can be achievement. The second annual Correcting the Narrative Awards took place Thursday, Sept. 1 at Turner Hall Ballroom, honoring eight success stories from people who have had involvement in the criminal justice system. The event was put...
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings; man, woman wounded in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that wounded a man and woman on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Just after 3 p.m., police were called to the area near 13th and Galena in Milwaukee. This, after a 38-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wauwatosa lawsuits over curfew, protester list continue

A federal lawsuit filed against the city of Wauwatosa’s handling of protesters during its October curfew in 2020 continues to unfold in court. While U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph decided that nine of the lawsuit’s 14 claims will not go forward, the claims the court will consider touch on some of the most discussed controversies […] The post Wauwatosa lawsuits over curfew, protester list continue appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUWATOSA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

This Week in Milwaukee: Sept.1-7, 2022

September kicks off with an eclectic mix from experimental and improvisational music to folksongs at the historic Beulah Brinton House. Art by Riverwest Elders and in the Third Ward, a Shrek Fest in the park and a birthday celebration for a cornerstone of Milwaukee music and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Vliet crash; 2 fled on foot, 3 taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 2 near 17th and Vliet. It happened around 12:05 a.m. According to police, unit #1 disregarded the red traffic light and collided with unit #2. The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to roll on its side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal

MILWAUKEE - From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools honors first African American principal

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public School officially changed its name to honor a local trailblazer. The Lee Learning Center is now the Grant Gordon Learning Center. Grant Gordon served his country during world war two, then came to Milwaukee and served in the public school system for 35 years. On Wednesday, the school district honored his legacy at the school now named in his honor at 9th Street and Meinecke Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Habitat for Humanity subdivision coming to Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended. This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
shepherdexpress.com

MKE Royals are ‘Rethinking Drag’

MKE Royals are a newly formed drag king troupe based in Milwaukee. Started in 2021, their shows feature a variety of performances ranging from (but not limited to) breakdancing to storytelling through movement to fire-eating to hula-hooping. We spoke to members Melinda Santoyo and Ellery Frost to learn more. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

As iconic Polish restaurant prepares to close, patrons pack the house

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Nearly four decades is a long time to make polish sausage, pierogi, and borscht day after day. For the Burzynski family, it has been a way of life since 1983. Now, with the days numbered for this mecca of traditional Polish cuisine, customers are coming out in droves to enjoy one last meal and share their gratitude.
MILWAUKEE, WI

