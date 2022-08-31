ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Norwich Dominates in Season Opener Against Sherburne-Earlville

The Norwich Purple Tornado didn't waste any time getting their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. They lead 35-0 over Sherburne-Earlville at the end of the 1st quarter and won by a final score of 69-0, to begin their season 1-0. The Purple Tornado scored two rushing touchdowns on...
NORWICH, NY
stoughtonnews.com

Boys soccer: Stoughton picks up first win of season against Jefferson

The Stoughton boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 6-2 nonconference win on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jefferson High School. “It was a relief to get our first win of the season, especially since we have been the better team in a few matches already but just weren't able to get the wins,” Stoughton head coach Justin Packard said. “The boys were really excited after the win, and I'm sure they're hungry to have that winning feeling again soon.”
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Boys soccer: Stoughton scores first goal of season against Waunakee

The Stoughton boys soccer team scored its first goal of the season during a 5-1 Badger East Conference loss to Waunakee on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings (0-3-1, 0-1 Badger East) trailed 2-1 at halftime, but the Warriors found the back of the net three times in the second half to pull away.
STOUGHTON, WI
Daily Orange

Smith: Syracuse football’s failures have cost it a seat at the big table

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The year is 1987. And for the first time in nearly three decades, Syracuse football is in national championship contention. SU has a quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, plays regularly in front of a packed crowd in the Carrier Dome and will appear in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
stoughtonnews.com

John Henry Deegan

John Henry Deegan, age 93, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Dec. 17, 1928, in Janesville, the son of William and Madelyn (Kelly) Deegan. John went to mechanic trade school and served in the U.S. Army in 1951....
STOUGHTON, WI
wrvo.org

McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing

We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sculpture Space damaged by vandals ahead of big fundraiser, police say

Sculpture Space in Utica offers artist residencies, giving them a place to make their ideas a reality. “Sculpture Space is a true gem in the middle of this town,” Executive Director Tom Montan says in a video on its website. “Artists come in constantly to this space from all over the world as far away as Japan, as India, and they come and they spend two months of time here in Utica. It’s really a creative incubator is what it comes down to.”
UTICA, NY

