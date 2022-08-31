The Stoughton boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 6-2 nonconference win on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jefferson High School. “It was a relief to get our first win of the season, especially since we have been the better team in a few matches already but just weren't able to get the wins,” Stoughton head coach Justin Packard said. “The boys were really excited after the win, and I'm sure they're hungry to have that winning feeling again soon.”

