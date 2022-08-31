Read full article on original website
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
localsyr.com
Liverpool boys win high school hoops tourney at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Liverpool boys basketball team beat Henninger in the high school tournament championship game at the New York State Fair 53-45. Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors with 16 points. Jah’Deuir Reese added 11.
WKTV
Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well
The Oneida football team finished last season at 3-5 overall. This year, they have a new coaching staff lead by VVS grad Matt McCoy, and say that they are better prepared than this time last season. Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well.
Solvay, Westhill win football openers; West Genesee edged by Whitesboro
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only one play kept a trio of area football teams from a clean sweep of season-opening games on Friday night. , attempting to go for victory in the last seconds of its game at Whitesboro, could not quite pull it off and took a 27-26 defeat to the Warriors.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Dominates in Season Opener Against Sherburne-Earlville
The Norwich Purple Tornado didn't waste any time getting their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. They lead 35-0 over Sherburne-Earlville at the end of the 1st quarter and won by a final score of 69-0, to begin their season 1-0. The Purple Tornado scored two rushing touchdowns on...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys soccer: Stoughton picks up first win of season against Jefferson
The Stoughton boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 6-2 nonconference win on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jefferson High School. “It was a relief to get our first win of the season, especially since we have been the better team in a few matches already but just weren't able to get the wins,” Stoughton head coach Justin Packard said. “The boys were really excited after the win, and I'm sure they're hungry to have that winning feeling again soon.”
Syracuse Elite Camp: Robert Wright updates talks Syracuse, updates recruitment
SYRACUSE, NY. — One of the top point guards from last week’s Syracuse Elite Camp Robert Wright is currently on a visit to Baylor. Wright impressed with the way he scored the ball, got his teammates involved while playing under control. As of now Maryland, Louisville, Wake Forest,...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys soccer: Stoughton scores first goal of season against Waunakee
The Stoughton boys soccer team scored its first goal of the season during a 5-1 Badger East Conference loss to Waunakee on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings (0-3-1, 0-1 Badger East) trailed 2-1 at halftime, but the Warriors found the back of the net three times in the second half to pull away.
Syracuse Basketball: 2023 big men eyeing possible visits to ‘Cuse campus
With long-time Syracuse basketball recruiting target Joseph Estrella, a 2023 four-star big man, expected to pick Tennessee on September 2, Orange coaches are moving quickly to get into the mix for other big men in the high-school senior class. Just in recent days, the ‘Cuse coaching staff has offered at...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star didn’t pick Orange we wanted, but he will thrive
I know that a lot of Syracuse basketball recruiting fanatics, myself included, are bummed, disappointed and sad that long-time 2023 four-star target Joseph Estrella has elected to play somewhere besides the Hill. I get it. Not only is the 6-foot-11 power forward/center one of the hottest prospects in the rising-senior...
Live scoreboard, recaps for weekend high school football games (Week 0)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s opening weekend for Section III football and the schedule is loaded with some potentially explosive matchups. >> Section III football season previews: AA | A | B | C | D | 8-man | Independent.
cnycentral.com
GALLERY: Today in CNY takes on Milkshakes, with special guests Laura Hand & Peter Hall
Syracuse, NY — Check out the "Strawberry State of Mind" Milkshake. The Today in Central New York team took on the annual 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-off Milkshake Contest" at the 2022 New York State Fair. Click the photo gallery above to check out NBC3's delicious creation!
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse football’s failures have cost it a seat at the big table
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The year is 1987. And for the first time in nearly three decades, Syracuse football is in national championship contention. SU has a quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, plays regularly in front of a packed crowd in the Carrier Dome and will appear in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Garrett Shrader: A rebel and team mechanic thinks he has the tools to fix Syracuse’s broken offense (video)
Indian Trail, N.C. — Peeling crawfish and sipping water on the back deck of his house in North Carolina, Garrett Shrader explains what happened before his game-winning heroics last year at Virginia Tech. With 5 seconds left before halftime, coach Dino Babers tried to send in the kicker. Shrader,...
Liverpool football starts under new head coach Joe Sindoni
LIVERPOOL – Joe Sindoni has made a name for himself in many different venues, none more so that at Skaneateles, where he led the Lakers to unprecedented glory, including a state Class C championship. Now Sindoni find himself at Liverpool, replacing long-time head coach Dave Mancuso and faced with...
localsyr.com
McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
stoughtonnews.com
John Henry Deegan
John Henry Deegan, age 93, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Dec. 17, 1928, in Janesville, the son of William and Madelyn (Kelly) Deegan. John went to mechanic trade school and served in the U.S. Army in 1951....
wrvo.org
McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Update 11:40 a.m.: Firefighters arrived at the building two minutes after the sheriff’s office helicopter confirmed the vacant building was on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department. They were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic of the building, which was...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sculpture Space damaged by vandals ahead of big fundraiser, police say
Sculpture Space in Utica offers artist residencies, giving them a place to make their ideas a reality. “Sculpture Space is a true gem in the middle of this town,” Executive Director Tom Montan says in a video on its website. “Artists come in constantly to this space from all over the world as far away as Japan, as India, and they come and they spend two months of time here in Utica. It’s really a creative incubator is what it comes down to.”
