Read full article on original website
Related
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Good News Network
Canada Schoolteacher Finds Fossil that May Be 300 Million Year Old and Could Re-Write Fossil Record
A discovery which paleontologists are calling the find of a lifetime was recently turned up by a school teacher in Canada. It could be 300 million years old, and is probably at least a prehistoric species new to science, and at most a “once-in-100-years” find that could go so far as to rewrite the fossil record.
3-bladed arrowhead 'last touched by Vikings' revealed by melting ice patch
A rare, three-sided Viking arrowhead was discovered by glacial archaeologists in Norway.
technologynetworks.com
A Single Dose of Alcohol Can Permanently Alter the Neuronal Mitochrondria
A research team from the University of Cologne and the Universities of Mannheim and Heidelberg has found that even the single administration of alcohol permanently alters the morphology of neurons. In particular, the structure of the synapses as well as the dynamics of mitochondria – the powerhouses of the cell – are influenced by alcohol. Using the genetic model system of the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, Professor Dr Henrike Scholz and her team members Michèle Tegtmeier und Michael Berger showed that changes in the migration of mitochondria in the synapses reduce the rewarding effect of alcohol. These results suggest that even a single consumption event can lay the foundation for alcohol addiction. The study ‘Single-dose ethanol intoxication causes acute and lasting neuronal changes in the brain’ has appeared in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
IN THIS ARTICLE
technologynetworks.com
Airborne Microplastics
By now, most of us are familiar with the lingering legacy from decades of our plastic use habits – microplastics. While many of us may associate them with polluting our drinking water, rivers, seas and oceans, evidence has shown that they are all around us, including in the air we breathe.
technologynetworks.com
ADME 101 Drug Transporter Studies: Lysosomal Trapping Webinar
Presenter: Andrew Taylor, Ph.D., Services Technical Support Manager. This ADME 101 video discusses how compounds can become trapped by lysosomes, which can lead to high organ-to-blood ratios and mistaken for active drug transport, how concomitant administration of lysosomotropics could lead to elevated drug exposure levels, and how accumulation of lipophilic amines can lead to drug-induced phospholipidosis due to decreased phospholipid catabolism. This short, information-packed webinar features:
technologynetworks.com
Biosensor Protein Could Be Used To Detect Deadly Nerve Agent
A team that includes Rutgers scientists has designed a synthetic protein that quickly detects molecules of a deadly nerve agent that has been classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction and could be used in a chemical warfare attack. This development could pave the way for...
technologynetworks.com
Ancient Asteroid Sites Identified Using Crime Scene Technique
Analysing the charred remains of plants can confirm the locations of asteroid strikes in the distant past, new research shows. Based on estimates of crater-producing asteroid strikes in the last 11,650 years (known as the Holocene), only about 30% of impact sites have been located. Until now, there has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technologynetworks.com
Hand-Me-Down Plastic Toys May Pose a Health Risk
Letting children play with hand-me-down plastic toys could constitute a health risk. When researchers at the University of Gothenburg tested a large number of old toys and dress-up items made of plastic, 84 per cent of the items were found to contain toxins that can disrupt growth and development and reproductive capacities in children. These toxins are an obstacle for the circular economy in the future involving reuse and recycling, the researchers explain.
technologynetworks.com
Opinionated Science Episode 47: Pig Skin Corneas and Memory Repair With Electricity
On this episode of Opinionated Science, the team investigate two technologies that suggest that take the “fi” out of “scifi”. Listen now to find out how one research group is repairing blindness with an unexpected source of cellular help and another is using alternating electrical current to enhance memory performance.
technologynetworks.com
Anti-Insulin Signals Help Queen Ants Live Long and Prosper
Researchers have discovered that modified insulin signaling pathways in ant queens may be responsible for their astounding longevity and reproductive ability. The findings are published in the journal Science. Balancing reproduction and longevity. In many species across the animal kingdom, there is a compromise between reproduction and longevity. Higher rates...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
technologynetworks.com
Scientists Eavesdrop on Communication Between the Brain and Fat Cells
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person’s fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
technologynetworks.com
Policy Outlines a New Approach to Regulating Genetically Engineered Crops
A Policy Forum article published today in Science calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit – particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.
technologynetworks.com
Second Law of Thermodynamics Helps the Study of the Brain
Albert Einstein explained the following in his Autobiographical Notes of 1949: “A theory is more impressive the greater the simplicity of its premises, the more different things it relates, and the more expanded its area of applicability. Therefore the deep impression that classical thermodynamics made upon me. It is the only physical theory of universal content which I am convinced will never be overthrown, within the framework of applicability of its basic concepts.”
technologynetworks.com
Coronavirus Transmission Affected by Virus Shape
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, images of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, have been seared in our minds. But the way we picture the virus, typically as a sphere with spikes, is not strictly accurate. Microscope images of infected tissues have revealed that coronavirus particles are actually ellipsoidal, displaying a wide variety of squashed and elongated shapes.
studyfinds.org
A priceless layer of diamonds may be hiding near the Earth’s core!
TEMPE, Ariz. — A layer of diamonds may be sitting near the Earth’s core, according to a new study. Scientists at Arizona State University say the heat and pressure at the planet’s core-mantle boundary could be creating an amazing fortune in diamonds deep below the surface. The...
Comments / 1