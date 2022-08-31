Read full article on original website
Senior Safeties: Battle, Hellams back as leaders of UA secondary
Alabama’s secondary received welcome news shortly after the 2021 season ended. Several defensive starters from last year’s team elected to return to Tuscaloosa for their senior years, and among them were both starting safeties, Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams. The duo chose to pass on the NFL draft and play for the Crimson Tide for one more season.
Nick Saban on first radio show of season: ‘I like this team, I really do’
For the first time this season, Nick Saban appeared on his weekly radio show, “Hey Coach,” on Thursday evening. The hour-long appearance began at 7 p.m. CT and was hosted by Chris Stewart, who will also fill in for Eli Gold in the radio booth for Alabama’s opener Saturday night.
Greg Byrne Provides Update on Alabama's New Arena
There are "ongoing conversations" about when the project will get off the ground, partly due to record inflation numbers.
How you can see the jacket Bear Bryant wore during his final game as Alabama coach
The 2022 Alabama football season marking the 40th anniversary of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s final campaign as head coach of the Crimson Tide, so the Paul W. Bryant Museum will honor the college football icon with an exhibit featuring a clothing item that isn’t even his iconic houndstooth hat.
UAB players show love to Bill Clark in special on-field moment
Bill Clark might no longer be calling the plays at UAB, but his impact is still felt inside the wall of the Blazers’ program. On Thursday night, Clark’s former players honored him in one of the more inspiring ways. Leading 38-0 at halftime over Alabama A&M, UAB players...
The County High Wildcats Embrace A Shift In Culture
As we head into Week 3 of the West Alabama High School season, we look back at the Week 2 Coach of the Week: Tuscaloosa County High Defensive Coordinator Antonio Ford. Coach Ford grew up right here in Tuscaloosa attending Holt High School. "Football was almost forgone conclusion. I was...
An Early Look at Alabama Basketball’s Non-Conference Schedule
In the upcoming college basketball season, Alabama is again set to play a stacked out-of-conference schedule as they are going to go head to head with some of the nation's top programs. Alabama is set to tip-off the season on November 7th against the Longwood Lancers. Longwood made their first...
UAB vs Alabama A&M football game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Blazers football team opens the 2022 season against Alabama A&M Thursday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Watch the video above to learn more. UAB VS AAMU. Who: UAB (0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (0-0) Where: Protective Stadium –...
The Alabama beer you’ll find in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season is brewed down the street
Fans can buy alcoholic beverages in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Alabama football season, including a few homegrown beers brewed right up University Boulevard. Black Warrior Brewing Company will serve as the exclusive craft beer provider for the stadium in 2022 and will be available at other UA sporting events such as baseball, basketball and gymnastics.
UAB-Alabama A&M live stream (9/1): How to watch online, TV, time
The UAB football team opens the 2022 season Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium against in-state foe Alabama A&M. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). The Blazers look to keep momentum going from ending the 2021 season with a win over...
Alabama NewsCenter — K&J Elegant Pastries & Creamery has a sweet home in Alabama
Kristal Bryant’s sweet success is absolutely made from scratch. The chef-owner of K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, a custom cake shop in downtown Birmingham that specializes in cakes for all occasions, including weddings, started her business in 2010 in her home kitchen making sweets for friends and family. She outgrew that space and opened a shop on Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster in 2013 selling custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The initial investment was $15,000; she and her husband painted the place and built their own counter.
Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass
Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash
A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
Parents Fume After Racist Video Roils Alabama High—Again
A misogynist, anti-Black video made by a high school student has roiled an Alabama town and spurred the local chapter of the NAACP to demand a long overdue "zero tolerance" approach to racism.The video of a Northridge High School student in Tuscaloosa spewing hateful rhetoric circulated last week, just a year after the school made headlines for another video that captured disparaging racial remarks.In the video, a white student speaks directly to the camera.“Your sister has a class with me, where I fuck her and get head from her every day. Bitch. N-----,” he says. (It’s not clear who he...
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing persons case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot - but Tuesday was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked...
‘Beautiful inside and out’: Northside High School alum killed in crash near Northport
A crash near Northport Friday evening killed a 59-year-old, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m., 15 miles north of Northport, according to a news release. That crashed killed 59-year-old Alisa Swindle, who was driving a Ford Edge at the time of the crash.
