IFA 2022 | ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Pricing and availability announced for 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop

notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops
Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
notebookcheck.net
Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing and full specifications confirmed for flexible OLED laptop in IFA 2022 showcase
Lenovo has brought the second generation ThinkPad X1 Fold to IFA 2022 in Berlin. Not only has Lenovo improved upon the device's design, but it has also equipped new ThinkPad X1 Fold with considerably more powerful processors, as well as LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. Lenovo has lined up a release date for later this year and has already confirmed the device's starting price.
notebookcheck.net
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is pretty much a budget Alienware x14
Dell has recently started shipping its Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop as a higher-performance alternative to the standard U-series-powered Inspiron 14 7420. It carries powerful internals for a 14-inch screen size including the 12th gen Core i7-12700H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU alongside a high resolution 2240 x 1400 IPS display. The system retails for $1150 USD when configured like our review unit here. However, many of these same configurable options can also be found on the much more expensive 2022 Alienware x14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming performance could eclipse the vanilla Zen 4 parts by up to 30%
AMD revealed at its Zen 4 launch event that the 3D V-Cache variants of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs are coming. Based on recent rumors, the company is set to release the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D at CES 2023. While we expect the 3D-cached Zen 4 SKUs to offer enhanced gaming performance, we didn’t have any numbers until now. Thanks to Paul from RedGamingTech, we now have an estimated performance increase of the Ryzen 7000 3D chips over the non-3D Zen 4 SKUs.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Hands-On: New version is more practical and less practical at the same time
IFA 2022 | Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Hands-On: New version is more practical and less practical at the same time. Launch ThinkPad Tablet Windows Intel Evo Intel Alder Lake Business 5G. Making headlines - if manufacturers have this goal, foldables are likely not a bad investment. The first Lenovo...
notebookcheck.net
Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display
Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X thermals are reportedly out of control at 95 C and 90 C respectively as the Core i9-13900K runs comparatively cooler
AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29. The series which include the Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores/32 threads), the Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores/ 24 threads), the Ryzen 7 7700X (8 cores/ 16 threads), and the Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores/12 threads). The CPUs offer substantial performance improvements over their predecessors while being much smaller. But, according to Chinese hardware leaker Enthusiast Citizen, the performance of the Zen 4 CPUs comes at a huge thermal cost.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Titan GT77 12UHS 4K: Hot rod with RTX 3080 Ti delivers top performance
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the Titan GT77, MSI is offering one of the most powerful desktop replacements right now. It is designed for usage scenarios that require intense computing power and a huge amount of RAM, such as video editing, rendering and gaming. At the time of our review, the GT77 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can be had for around 3,900 Euro (US$3,999). The top-spec model that we tested will set you back around 5,600 Euro (US$5,980).
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Xiaomi 12T Pro and Redmi Pad render highlights a 200 MP camera for the Xiaomi 11T Pro's successor
Xiaomi has been tipped to unveil the Xiaomi 12T series later this month and the duo may be joined by the company's first Redmi-branded tablet, the Redmi Pad. While none of that has been confirmed, renders depicting Xiaomi 12T Pro alongside the Redmi Pad have surfaced nonetheless. It's important to...
notebookcheck.net
Updated | Alleged AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Cinebench R23 benchmark score confirms Zen 4's single-core hegemony
UPDATE: Twitter leaker OneRaichu has confirmed that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X sample in question was thermal throttling. Another alleged screenshot of the CPU's Cinebench R23 results show that it can score 37,452 points in the multi-core test with a 360 mm AIO cooler. It does, however, run quite hot at 95 degrees.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 drops below US$1,000 in Amazon's latest GPU sale
Gamers around the world have suffered from sky-high GPU prices for quite some time, but with the upcoming release of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series of graphics cards and the declining demand from crypto miners, sought-after desktop GPUs like the powerful RTX 3090 are being sold for significantly less money than last year. This is particularly true if prospective buyers are patient enough to wait for an according deal, which can now be found at a certain e-commerce behemoth from Seattle.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
notebookcheck.net
US$299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is indistinguishable from Core i9-12900KS in Geekbench single-core, manages to edge past Ryzen 7 5800X in multi-core
Geekbench results of the 6C/12T AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have surfaced online indicating a single-core performance equivalent to that of the Core i9-12900KS and better multi-core compared to even the 8C/16T Ryzen 7 5800X. At US$299, the Ryzen 5 7600X could turn out to be a viable option for those looking at gaming and pre-dominantly single-core use cases.
notebookcheck.net
XMG Focus M22 series of gaming laptops launch as upgraded models with Alder Lake platforms and RTX 3060 graphics
Gaming Laptop Launch Alder Lake Geforce GPU Thunderbolt. XMG has not updated its "entry-level" Focus gaming laptops since around this time in 2021. However, these refreshes may have been worth waiting for, thanks to a step up to 12th-gen Intel silicon and a different choice of RTX 3000-series graphics. The...
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate design is allegedly revealed in a new leak
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus may have puzzled some mobile gaming fans by failing to launch the latest top-end ROG Phone SKU as introduced in 2021 with 18GB of RAM as part of the current 6 series. Then again, the OEM has now affirmed that the line of premium Android smartphones is going Ultimate after all, thanks to a switch to the Dimensity 9000+ processor.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: 34-inch curved gaming monitor presented with 175 Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub
Samsung has expanded its Odyssey gaming monitor series with the OLED G8, or G85SB to go by its model number. Billed as a 'premium addition' to the Odyssey series, the Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor and one that packs plenty of features within its curved chassis. According to the company, the monitor has a 34-inch panel with a 1800R curvature, plus a frame that tapers to 3.9 mm at its thinnest area.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim
Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
notebookcheck.net
New HarmonyOS 2.1 update brings new features to Huawei Watch GT 3 and Watch GT Runner with Smart Door compatibility
The Huawei Watch GT 3 and GT Runner have received a new update in China. According to Huawei Central, the new update arrives as HarmonyOS 2.1.0.399 and is approximately a 125 MB download. Typically, Huawei waits a while before it releases equivalent updates in other markets, such as the Eurozone and the UK. Still, it is unclear in what form the update will arrive outside China when it eventually does.
