In its latest iteration, the most potent 3 Series, the M3, joined the M force back in 2020. It was followed by the second-generation M4, which launched a year later. The M4 is just the two-door version of the M3, which is a proper performance sedan. Both of them offer impeccable performance for sub-six-figure money. Apart from the performance and handling finesse, both cars have been known for their design quirks. So it is not strange that the iconic kidney grilles of BMW have gotten more prominent over the years. With the advent of the M3, it reached a point where the Bavarian automaker received a lot of criticism from its core fans. If you are a BMW fan like me, you would be just as interested as I am in an LCI for the M3 and the M4.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO