Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Ariel’s First Enclosed Sports Car Looks Like A Jet-Powered Batmobile
It isn’t every day that a company does something unique and uncommon in the automotive industry. Often, manufacturers only change slight parts, such as new engine upgrades, different exhaust, and so on, which are common changes that manufacturers make. Obviously, when a new model is developed there are changes to be expected. For example, if a company develops a coupe version of a convertible it is considered to be a major change. However, when a company does something to completely change its lineup’s design language, there is a much larger change for the company in place.
Top Speed
This 1936 Type 57SC Atalante is a Unique Piece of Bugatti History
In 1934 Jean Bugatti - son of Ettore Bugatti - unveiled his latest creation: the Type 57. Built from 1934 to 1940, the model was offered in two different versions: the original Type 57 and the lowered Type 57S/SC. Limited to only 17 units, the Type 57S Atalante was named after a heroine of Greek mythology, Atalanta. Out of these 17 units, chassis number 57384 is one of the most significant and now it’s heading RM Sotheby’s future auction set to take place in St. Moritz on September 9, 2022. The model is expected to go under the hammer for at least $10 million.
Top Speed
Prior Design Goes Wide for the Porsche Taycan
Nowadays businesses spring up nearly every other week selling tunes or aftermarket parts to make supercars or luxury cars even faster or more luxurious. There are just as many that offer aesthetic changes to various models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, numerous German marques, and the occasional Japanese tuner. Now though, Prior Design, one of the original big-name body kit manufacturers, is expanding its catalog to include the Porsche Taycan, and this widebody is actually not that bad.
MotorAuthority
2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee revealed with drag radials as second of seven Last Call buzz models
The current Dodge Challenger and Charger are going away after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is sending them off with a series of Last Call special editions. Revealed Wednesday, the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the second of the seven planned specials. Following the Challenger Shakedown introduced last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
LEAKED: BMW Z4 M40i Is Finally Getting What It Always Deserved
If you’ve always wanted a BMW Z4 M40i with a manual transmission, you’re pretty much out of luck. You can get a manual only in the base sDrive20i with the turbo four-cylinder, and to make matters worse, this is only available in Europe. However, the juicy Z4 M40i will soon get a manual, as confirmed through this leak.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Looks Like It’s Straight Out Of Stranger Things
After introducing the striking Apex Custom liveries, Harley-Davidson has now amped up its lineup with the special Low Rider El Diablo. Based on the Low Rider ST, the motorcycle pays homage to the iconic 1983 FXRT and is part of Harley’s limited edition Icon collection, which already comprises the Electra Glide Revival. Accordingly, only 1,500 Low Rider El Diablos will go on sale, making this a special affair.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Collection
Amidst the attention around the ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection now available, Ye‘s YEEZY label has now delivered a new campaign for its ongoing partnership. Taking to Instagram, YEEZY offered a series of evocative images highlighting what is believed to be the next installment of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collaboration.
Top Speed
BMW to Facelift the M3 and M4 - Will It Lead to a Prettier Face?
In its latest iteration, the most potent 3 Series, the M3, joined the M force back in 2020. It was followed by the second-generation M4, which launched a year later. The M4 is just the two-door version of the M3, which is a proper performance sedan. Both of them offer impeccable performance for sub-six-figure money. Apart from the performance and handling finesse, both cars have been known for their design quirks. So it is not strange that the iconic kidney grilles of BMW have gotten more prominent over the years. With the advent of the M3, it reached a point where the Bavarian automaker received a lot of criticism from its core fans. If you are a BMW fan like me, you would be just as interested as I am in an LCI for the M3 and the M4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
Top Speed
This 2JZ-Powered E30 BMW M3 Will Anger You Until You See It Go
We need the attention of BMW E30 M3 purists everywhere. Yes, another fool has desecrated one of these ultra-rare homologation specials. We love every bit of it. The biggest shortcoming of the E30 M3 was its engine. The chassis, weight, and dynamics were all top-class. So although the S14 four-cylinder had character, it wasn’t much of a performer. In the modern era of racing, 200 horsepower isn’t going to get you very far. Not to mention, when inline-sixes exist, why throw a four-banger in your race car?
Top Speed
Bugatti is Using Free Software to Design $5,000,000 Cars Like the W16 Mistral
The Bugatti W16 Mistral is a striking final sendoff for the iconic W-16 engine as well as the Chiron platform. During its design and development process, Bugatti spared no penny to ensure only the most advanced technology was used to create their $5 million roadster. As with the development of the Centodieci, used Virtual Reality software to complete the design of the W16 Mistral in just nine months.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Polestar 2
One might be confused when learning that Polestar is preparing a facelift for the Polestar 2 sedan. After all, the model just received a big update in the spring of 2022. But that was only a software update, with nothing changed in terms of the exterior look. Now it seems that the Polestar 2 is due for another update, and this time we can actually talk about a mid-cycle facelift. Our spy photographers caught a Polestar "Test Vehicle" testing in the Alps, and despite its minimal camouflage, it is clear that we will get some exterior updates.
Top Speed
Kawasaki Ninja 650 And Z650 Get Sexier & Safer For 2023
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 are two very popular motorcycles in their segments, and things have gotten even better for 2023. Both motorcycles have received a couple of updates and new colors which give them an edge over their rivals like Yamaha R7 and MT-07.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
Top Speed
Everything We Know About The 2023 Maserati GranTurismo
Despite still being capable of great pace, Maserati’s GranTurismo is painfully outdated and in need of a successor. With the 2023 model being spied more than once, we know the new Italian sports car is coming sometime in 2022. However, the car did not make its official debut at the Monterey Car Week, as anticipated, which is likely an attempt to build hype around the new model. With that said, a new Maserati GranTurismo was something the brand desperately needed, and here’s everything we know about it so far.
Top Speed
PaxPower Just Made the Ford F-150 Raptor R Irrelevant
In July 2022 Ford announced the F-150 Raptor R - a more powerful version of the current F-150 Raptor, but it is not on sale just yet. This is a shame as the model delivers a total of 700 horsepower - or about 250 horsepower more than the F-150 Raptor. But, if you can’t wait for the Raptor R to arrive, PaxPower might have the solution for you.
Complex
Karim Benzema Tapped as Fendi’s New Sneaker Ambassador
Karim Benzema has landed a new gig. After securing deals and partnerships with companies like Adias, Hyundai, and SFR, the 34-year-old soccer star was announced as Fendi’s latest ambassador. The role will center around the label’s new Faster sneaker—a low-top model that fuses Fendi’s luxury codes with high-performance details.
UEFA・
Top Speed
Electrification is the Catalyst to Ford’s Hostile Takeover of the Industry
Ford has been throwing some curve balls at us in recent years. The new Bronco, the baby Bronco (the Bronco Sport), and producing an electric crossover with the word "Mustang" in the name were fairly substantial surprises to pretty much everyone when they first launched. Now though, if you want to have even the faintest clue about what the blue oval and its luxury division, Lincoln, may do next, you may want to look to China, something the CEO Jim Farley seems rather keen on.
Top Speed
Everything We Know About Gordon Murray’s Mysterious Third V-12 Supercar
Not long ago, Gordon Murray was simply known as the South Africa-born, British designer who was responsible for McLaren’s Formula One cars as well as the McLaren F1. In 2017, Gordon Murray Automotive was established, and just a few years later, in 2022, it introduced a proper successor to the legendary McLaren F1 – the Gordon Murray T.50. This was followed by another more conventional model, the GMA T.33, and now, we learn that a third car is in the making. GMA is, apparently, on a roll and we can expect more exclusive, high-performance vehicles in the future.
Top Speed
This Dodge Challenger Is Definitely More Show Than Go
In a world where sportscars are busy pushing their limits to put out a crazy amounts of horsepower, Dodge has a simple theory of offering excellent performance for almost half the price of its counterparts. The Challenger moniker has withstood the test of time, and while the current-gen model is almost at the end of its lifetime, it is still a bonkers pony car. To make the already impressive Challenger even more striking in person, Autoservice Kurtz offers a widebody package and other aesthetic enhancements.
Comments / 0