Pocatello, ID

idahofreedom.org

Idaho Freedom statement on passage of House Bill 1

Gov. Brad Little and Idaho lawmakers had an opportunity to deliver something bold for taxpayers struggling with record-high inflation. They didn’t. And Idahoans are worse off for it. The governor, along with House and Senate leadership, again locked down the legislative process to deliver meager ongoing income tax relief....
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislation has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to high inflation, currently at 8.5%, which he said was harming taxpayers and the education system.
IDAHO STATE
Scott Bedke
