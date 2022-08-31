Read full article on original website
Rebate Checks to Idaho Taxpayers, $410 Million for Education Approved in Special Session
BOISE — Though some tempers flared, and the governor made a last-minute change in the bill, Gov. Brad Little’s tax cuts and education funding bill sailed relatively smoothly through a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday and was signed into law before sundown. Outgoing state...
Idaho Freedom statement on passage of House Bill 1
Gov. Brad Little and Idaho lawmakers had an opportunity to deliver something bold for taxpayers struggling with record-high inflation. They didn’t. And Idahoans are worse off for it. The governor, along with House and Senate leadership, again locked down the legislative process to deliver meager ongoing income tax relief....
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislation has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to high inflation, currently at 8.5%, which he said was harming taxpayers and the education system.
Governor appoints new Pocatello City Council member
Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. The post Governor appoints new Pocatello City Council member appeared first on Local News 8.
Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus
The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Idaho Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19
Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious. “Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Empty chairs on the statehouse steps represent 353 Idahoans who died from drug overdose
BOISE, Idaho — Empty chairs lined the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. Each chair represented one Idahoan who has died from drug overdose last year. In total 353 chairs were on display, a visual representation of the 353 Idahoans who died in 2021. “The purpose of today's event...
Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies
BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
Idahoans Can’t Believe How They Ranked In Election Integrity
Oh boy. This is definitely going to be a topic of discussion at the next cookout. Recently, The Heritage Foundation performed a study of each state's election integrity. As in, how dependable and secure every state's voting process is. How does one even figure that out? The Heritage Foundation considered...
Reactions mixed to state law giving Diablo Canyon more life
Reactions were predictably mixed to the state Legislature giving Diablo Canyon Power Plant a chance of at least five years of life beyond its scheduled closure date in 2025 by approving Senate Bill 846. Most environmentalist and safety watchdog organizations decried the decision, while business interests and some environmental groups...
Jake Corman spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $9.9 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jake Corman III has spent more than any other Republican. Corman is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 34 and ran for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Corman...
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
Word Pronunciation Proof That Many True Idahoans do Have a Distinct Accent
When I think of accents from around the United States, I think of the Southern drawl of Texas, the Cajun, and deep south accents, or the drawn-out hard vowels in Boston. There are many more than that, but I don't usually think of Idaho as having an accent. Especially when compared to the mentioned locations, we're about as neutral as possible. Or are we?
Kansas tax relief program will be available soon, but too late for some businesses
(The Center Square) – Kansas small businesses will soon be able to apply for a new tax relief program that's launching in the state, but some business groups say the relief is too little, too late. House Bill 2136, also known as the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief...
Program educates youths about dairy industry
FILER — Clarabelle the cow has been nurtured and loved. Now it’s time for her to join a herd. The heifer will be shown Saturday morning at the Twin Falls County Fair by owner Averee Silva, then later in the day be sold at auction, likely to a local dairy farmer who will put the Holstein into a dairy herd.
Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour
Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
Protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead here to stay
BOISE — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Aug. 18 found that...
