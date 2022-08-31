These "Selling The OC" Fan Reactions Made Me Laugh And Say "Same"

Related
"She-Hulk" Fans Are Reacting To Megan Thee Stallion's Cameo In Episode 3
"Why is She-Hulk throwing it back with Megan Thee Stallion on my timeline?"
Are Fans Loving Or Hating The Sandman? The Reactions Are In
Your reviews will tell me everything...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
"House Of The Dragon" Episode 3 Will Feature A Time Jump, Lannisters, And Dragons
Strap in for a detailed breakdown of the trailer and teaser images!
RELATED PEOPLE
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Plz, Why Does Every Dad Do These 32 Things — It's Freaking Me Out
Dads love an ellipses.
ETOnline.com
Tanya Pardazi, TikTok Star, Dead at 21 After First Solo Skydiving Jump
Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star with nearly 100,000 followers and a former Miss Teen Canada semifinalist in 2017, died on Aug. 27 after her first solo skydiving jump when her main parachute failed to open in time. According to multiple reports, Tanya had taken one skydiving course, which made her...
Ross Lynch Read Your Thirst Tweets...And I Think Some Of Y'all Are "Cruisin' For A Bruisin'"
The man was too stunned to speak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are Sharing The Advice Their Parents Gave Them When They Were Younger That They Ended Up Being Right About
"When I was a kid I didn't know what they were talking about. Now that I'm an adult I see that it's true."
People Are Sharing The Worst Parts Of "Van Life," Revealing The Reality Behind The Trend
Too much pooping in buckets for my liking.
Here Are All The Awesome Costume Details You Might Have Missed In "House Of The Dragon" So Far
Yes, in a show with dragons I am focusing on what's really important: The clothes.
Brands Are Playfully Tweeting The One Word That Best Describes Them, And I Am Thoroughly Amused
The latest viral meme trend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The "House Of The Dragon's" 'Sea Snake' Is Important For The Series, Here's Why
Haters are gonna hate, but Corlys Velaryon will not be overlooked or ignored.
If You're Either A Ryan Reynolds Fan Or Sports Fan, You Should Watch "Welcome To Wrexham"
So this is what happens when Deadpool and Mac from Always Sunny own a soccer team...
"Guess Who Anonymously Tipped Off The Health Department?": 15 Times When Petty People Got Even With Their Bad Bosses
"Boss was fired. My good buddy was promoted to his place. I am an office legend now, especially since no one is 100% sure whether or not it was intentional."
Millions Watched This Groom Walk Down The Aisle, And They Can't Get Over How Iconic His Suit Is
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
If You're Millennial, Then You're Either Oblivious Or Very Aware Of These 25 Things That We All Tend To Do
Okay, so we all really do have to — as a generation — stop texting purely in emojis. 🙃
44 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Peacock In September
Jurassic World Dominion, Furious 7, Meet Cute, and more great titles you'll want to stream this month.
John Legend Broke Down His Issues With Kanye West And The Reason They "Stopped Being Friends"
"I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters."
BuzzFeed
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0