These "Selling The OC" Fan Reactions Made Me Laugh And Say "Same"

Selling the OC is the latest spin-off of Selling Sunset , focused on the new branch of the Oppenheim Group Real Estate set up in The OC.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Courtesy of NETFLIX

For the first time, male realtors (who aren't Jason and Brett) have been thrown into the mix, and believe it or not, it's actually even messier than the original! And because the best part of viewing these shows is enjoying the memes and fan reactions, here are some of the best tweets about it...

Not them starting #SellingTheOC with a 106 million dollar listing lmaooo 💀 Can someone check on our girl Davina HELP- 😭 @RyanS_UK 01:28 PM - 24 Aug 2022

Alex hall talking about the bully in the office #SellingTheOC @celinedionnit 11:30 PM - 25 Aug 2022

Episode 1: Oh I like Alex Hall. She seems really cool! End of episode 8: Alex is the most annoying person on this show. She’s the most jealous toxic person in the office#SellingTheOC @TheJrodBlog 09:34 PM - 27 Aug 2022

Alex hall is giving Christine without the fashion or the charisma #SellingTheOC @slaystress_mima 05:08 PM - 24 Aug 2022

Ok, here is the updated list of main characters: 1) Gio’s mom 2) the office cockroach 3) angry wife of this guy on the beach complaining that he parties without her #SellingTheOC @MillennialPlea 06:40 PM - 24 Aug 2022

Gio & his mom are giving prince charming & fairy godmother #SellingTheOC @ar1cka 07:30 PM - 24 Aug 2022

The real MVP’s of Selling The OC. I’ll gladly watch a whole season of these 3 just working hard at their jobs and succeeding in life 👏🏻 #sellingoc #sellingtheoc @AprilHawking 01:30 PM - 28 Aug 2022

Polly really took this lady to this broke down house with a toilet IN the kitchen, a hole in the wall and sooooo much damage.And the lady was like—#SellingTheOC #SellingOC @RandomTVPollsJP 07:05 AM - 25 Aug 2022

Six episodes in and I’m yet to see how Jarvis and Rose are the issue #SellingTheOC @K_3Bhola 09:08 PM - 24 Aug 2022

The selling sunset girls need to teach the OC girlies how to dress #sellingtheoc @jaxks_14 05:02 AM - 25 Aug 2022

#SellingTheOC summary: - You can kiss Tyler's nose - You can sit on Tyler's lap - You can swim naked in front of Tyler and make a bet for him to get naked too - You can cuddle with Tyler on the yacht But asking or trying to kiss him on the mouth is crossing the line 🤷🏼‍♀️ @valdasmms 02:47 PM - 30 Aug 2022

Tyler said he loved surfing more than his wife....? And he loves his dog and his wife equally...??? Ms. Snow please exit. #SellingTheOC @ar1cka 06:58 PM - 25 Aug 2022

sorry if my man and that man was my whole husband on reality tv letting other women cuddle up with him in the name of friendship….divorce por favor. tyler is a tool #sellingtheoc @carefreebrownie 07:50 AM - 25 Aug 2022

One thing men will have is audacity. Tyler is punching WAY above his weight class with Brittany Snow and yet still manages to look like a fool and a horrible husband on reality television…?! #SellingTheOC @blkgirlvents 06:19 AM - 27 Aug 2022

He’s a 5 but disrespects you on national television and then puts you on the same level as his damn dog. That boy is a negative 10. I’m gonna need Brittany snow to run!!!!! #SellingTheOC @OGTAtrend 09:17 PM - 27 Aug 2022

I wanna put my alerts on for when Brittany Snow divorces her husband Taylor after seeing this season of #SellingTheOC that man is not really married @RissaMari 01:13 AM - 26 Aug 2022

need a 12-part youtube series of brittany snow reacting to everything that happens on #SellingTheOC @coledelbyck 03:18 PM - 25 Aug 2022

The Alexandras turning out to be the most rational people and every other girl being a hot ass mess on #SellingTheOC was NOT what I expected after episode 1.Those editors really built Alex Hall up to break her down! #sellingoc @RandomTVPollsJP 07:20 AM - 25 Aug 2022

Remember how Regina George would say, “Oh my God! I love your bracelet!” but then behind your back, to a friend, she’d say, “That’s the ugliest fucking bracelet that I’ve ever seen”?That’s Alex Hall. #SellingTheOC #SellingOC @RandomTVPollsJP 06:59 AM - 25 Aug 2022

Kayla is the bad guy for getting wasted and kissing a guy she had a crush on that happened to be married but polly is getting naked and skinny dipping infront of married men as well as Alex sucking on someone’s nose that’s married 😭 like wtf are these girls on #SellingTheOC @corinnetaughtu 05:30 PM - 24 Aug 2022

HOLY Alex Jarvis with the finisher. Alex Hall: “you’re not even involved” Alex Jarvis: “Well my time is involved because I’m having to sit here and listen to you”!!!!!! Get her ass #SellingTheOC #sellingoc @pphadid 01:06 AM - 25 Aug 2022

Alex saying to Alex² "why are you sitting here?" when they're clearly having a staff meeting LMAOOOOO like Alex girl are you ok??? #SellingTheOC #SellingOC @auttybri 08:43 PM - 24 Aug 2022

When Gio said “if you offend her, you offend me, that’s how it works when you’re married” to Alex?! A MAN! #SellingTheOC @cammiemark 10:21 PM - 25 Aug 2022

I actually feel for Gio he’s just tryna do his work and defend his wife leave this man alone plz #SellingTheOC @cammiemark 10:18 PM - 25 Aug 2022

Brandi needs to look up the definition of neutral. U just as messy as everybody else sis. Respectfully #SellingTheOC @essyno1 06:01 PM - 24 Aug 2022

I don’t like how Alexandra Jarvis is being picked on for being intelligent. They are just mad that they do know what those big words mean 🫢 #SellingTheOC @Blige__ 10:00 PM - 25 Aug 2022

When Rose and Jarvis sold that 20m home … it gave “and that’s how you clear a bitch out energy”. #sellingtheoc @N_Lawliano 09:08 PM - 29 Aug 2022

Lord, when you decide to prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies I want it to look just like this #SellingTheOC @DonSized 06:37 PM - 26 Aug 2022

PLEASE upgrade the Alexandrias to #SellingSunset They don't belong with these other toxic wenches at #SellingTheOC @darth_nalgas 11:53 PM - 27 Aug 2022

Polly and Alex Hall on selling the oc make Christine Quinn look like a regular person who has a few annoying days #sellingsunset #SellingTheOC @based_marvel 01:49 AM - 26 Aug 2022

this is a safe space for Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis #SellingTheOC @CodyLaGrow 12:46 PM - 25 Aug 2022

Definitely did not have Jason Oppenheim profiting off the destruction of Brittany Snow’s marriage on my bingo card this year but here we are #SellingTheOC @dinaistweeting 06:53 PM - 28 Aug 2022

