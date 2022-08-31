ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Made A TikTok About The Time Justin Bieber Left Rude Comments On Her Instagram

By Ryan Schocket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQM4S_0hcXrl9B00

You may or may not remember, but a looong time ago — 2018 — JoJo Siwa and Justin Bieber actually had, like, drama between them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPqZi_0hcXrl9B00
Bellocqimages / GC Images / Via instagram.com , Joseph Okpako / WireImage

You might have even missed it when it happened if you weren't following JoJo's career just yet. Anyway, it happened when JoJo shared a picture of her first car — a JoJo-ified BMW:

@westcoastcustoms / Via instagram.com

And then out of nowhere, Justin commented on it twice: "Burn it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f48Ef_0hcXrl9B00
@westcoastcustoms / Via instagram.com

JoJo's mom eventually responded:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiMSw_0hcXrl9B00
@jojosiwa / Via instagram.com

It was a whole thing. Like, Justin even had to address the situation via Twitter. "I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like," he wrote. "I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited."

@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited

@justinbieber 06:52 PM - 30 Dec 2018

Well this week, JoJo participated in a trend where she mouths the audio of Caroline Forbes from The Vampire Diaries saying, "Did I say stand there and look stupid? No, I said burn it!" She green-screened herself next to a picture of the Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ozzkk_0hcXrl9B00
@westcoastcustoms / Via tiktok.com

She titled it, "POV you're Justin Bieber when I got my first car" and circled the rude comment he had left at the time:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2dWb_0hcXrl9B00
@westcoastcustoms / Via tiktok.com

People loved it:

@itsjojosiwa / Via tiktok.com
@itsjojosiwa / Via tiktok.com

Honestly, if Justin Bieber had dissed my first car and left comments about it, I would've brought it up at least every day and made 500 videos about it. So...I don't blame JoJo for this TikTok.

Viacom International Inc.

You can watch the full thing here .

