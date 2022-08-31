JoJo Siwa Made A TikTok About The Time Justin Bieber Left Rude Comments On Her Instagram

Related
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Plz, Why Does Every Dad Do These 32 Things — It's Freaking Me Out
Dads love an ellipses.
People Are Sharing The Worst Parts Of "Van Life," Revealing The Reality Behind The Trend
Too much pooping in buckets for my liking.
Bethenny Frankel Explained Her Negative Experience With Lisa Kudrow On Her Talk Show
Bethenny explained why she said, "She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also."
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Lea Michele Addressed Allegations Of Her On-Set "Glee" Behavior And The Theory That She Can't Read
“I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes."
Ross Lynch Read Your Thirst Tweets...And I Think Some Of Y'all Are "Cruisin' For A Bruisin'"
The man was too stunned to speak.
Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere
Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
Timothée Chalamet's Backless Red Haider Ackermann Look Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons
The movie apparently got a 8.5 minute standing ovation, which I think this look also deserves.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Brands Are Playfully Tweeting The One Word That Best Describes Them, And I Am Thoroughly Amused
The latest viral meme trend.
Are Fans Loving Or Hating The Sandman? The Reactions Are In
Your reviews will tell me everything...
Dolly Parton Just Announced Her Own Line Of Pet Apparel, And It Includes Wigs For Dogs
Dogs deserve to look fabulous too. In her latest venture, the iconic singer is combining two of her favorite things — dogs and a really good wig. And no, she is not making wigs FROM dog hair — she's making wigs FOR dogs. Dolly just announced she created...
PETS・
12 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 3 That Are Simply Great, But You Just Might've Missed Them
She-Hulk Episode 3 features a fun Easter egg involving where Wong used to work before meeting Doctor Strange and working at Kamar-Taj, and I love it.
