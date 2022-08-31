The Beeville Art Museum hosted its Annual Family Art Day on Aug. 6, celebrating local artists of all ages and various artists from across the state. Each summer, the museum showcases art displayed throughout the museum, providing two separated exhibits. The first exhibit presents local artwork completed from children through museum-led summer classes that are offered during the months of June and July. The second exhibit presents artwork representing the Texas Artist Exhibition which includes various submissions from artists across the state of Texas.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO