Obituary: Bumgarner, Lindsey Brooke
Lindsey Brooke Bumgarner, 37, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 28, 2022, with the compassionate care of the Willows Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Tanner, James (Mike) Mikel
James (Mike) Mikel Tanner, 70, of Chloe, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1951, in Gassaway, WV, the son of the late Nina Mary Tanner Drake. Mike is survived by his wife, Rhonda Tanner, son, Joshua Tanner, daughter,...
Obituary: Cunningham, Harvey Jennings “Pat”
Harvey Jennings “Pat” Cunningham, 83, of Washington, WV, died August 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Feb. 11, 1939, on Thursday, WV, the son of the late Jennings R. “Hap” and Aileen Mathers Cunningham. He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1957. Pat was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany. He retired after 35 years from A.G.A. Gas Inc. of Washington, WV. Pat enjoyed going to car shows, Hot Rods, mechanic work, spending time with family, and talking about the old times.
Obituary: Morris, Christopher Vernon
Christopher Vernon Morris, 63, of Belpre, OH passed away on August 29, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Starkey, Lenora Margaret
Lenora Margaret Starkey, 75, of Marietta, OH passed away on August 27, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Gandor, Leo O.
Leo O. Gandor went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home with his wife and children by his side. A long-time resident of Marietta and a 1959 graduate of Marietta High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Dawn Glidden Gandor on October 29, 1962. Leo was born in Cabaiguan of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, in 1941, before arriving in Marietta in 1953. He loved this country and found it a great privilege to become a U. S. citizen.
Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Wolfgang Ed
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Obituary: Anderson, Anthonette (Toni) Lynn
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg WV went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022, at 3:34 pm surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting. She was born on November 3, 1963, in Daytona Beach, Florida, a daughter of Sarah Ann Flanary & the late Rod Flanary Sr.
Obituary: Moore, Leona May
Leona May Moore, 91, of Vienna, passed away on August 30th, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 3rd, 1931, a daughter to the late Otto A. and Ella J. Burner (Hamlin). Leona worked as a beautician for many years and appreciated hard work. She was a member of the Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and was an avid bowler.
Obituary: Sloter, C. Larry “Pap”
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on August 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born to Clifford and Shirley (Wehr) Sloter on June 4, 1946, in Hebron, Ohio. He grew up in Meigs County and graduated from Southern High School in 1964. He was a devoted husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend. Larry spent the last 42 years with his best friend, the love of his life, and forever partner, Kelly (Berga) Sloter. Larry was a construction worker and became Business Manager of Laborers Local 639 in 1989 where he retired in 2004. He was a board member of the Laborers District Council, a judge of elections for LIUNA, district council, and local union elections, he was also a 50+ year member of Local 639 and a lifetime member of the Elks 4077. Larry enjoyed collecting records, transistor radios, and old telephones. The most important thing in his life were his children and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
The Castle is putting on a cemetery tour Saturday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle is hosting a cemetery tour tomorrow at the Valley Cemetery in Reno at 10 am. There will be reenactors portraying residents during various times in history that are in the cemetery. One interesting person that will be talked about tomorrow is a female servant...
This is Home: “Mad’s Muscle Men” gives back to the recovery community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At the age of 14 Maddox Rader, now a junior at Parkersburg South High School, and his friend went to the bathroom at Parkersburg City Park during tennis practice. Rader and his friend found a man who died from an overdose. Maddox said the trauma from...
Arts and entertainment events happening September 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5...
Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley University has hit another significant roadblock that is making it difficult to provide former students with the transcripts they need. According to the Facebook group run by former Ohio Valley University employees, “OVU Updates,” someone using VPN access hacked into the school’s database.
The Washington County Fair starts Saturday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair starts tomorrow at noon. There is an entry fee of $10 which covers rides and events going on inside the fair. Some of the events include a tractor pull Saturday, a Rodeo Sunday, and a drag race Tuesday. Kurt Bohlen is the...
Devonshire’s late Pick 6 lifts No. 17 Pitt over WVU, 38-31
PITTSBURGH (AP) - MJ Devonshire returned a tipped pass 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 remaining and No. 17 Pittsburgh beat West Virginia 38-31 on Thursday night in the return of the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers edged their rivals for the first time since 2008 after a pass by...
2022 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week 3 of the high school football season is nearly wrapped up, and teams are starting to come in to form, and Friday night saw a ton of well-played football games. Parkersburg held off a huge comeback attempt from Riverside, as they survive 35-28. Parkersburg South...
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre city’s chief of police is retiring and the city is looking for his replacement. Belpre’s chief of police Terry Williams has decided to start his retirement early. Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz says that the being the police chief is a civil position and...
Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff. Certain schools in the Washington County and Wood County district have started to use K-9 officers as therapy dogs. K-9 officers are used in many different ways by law enforcement agencies including for...
