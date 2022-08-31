ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweltering heat wave starts today across Southern California

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Cooling centers open throughout LA County as record-breaking heat bakes Southland 02:30

Dangerous heat arrives in Southern California today, and is expected to last throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend , so several cities have activated their cooling centers.

Temperatures could reach 115 degrees in some parts of Los Angeles, and city officials are warning people to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

"Extreme heat stagnates air pollution and disproportionately affects vulnerable communities such as seniors, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions that live, work, and play in pollution burdened areas, who then are most likely to be hospitalized and suffer from heat exhaustion," Los Angeles Chief Heath Officer Marta Segura said in a statement. She urged people to check in on their loved ones, take care of their pets, and never leave anyone in a vehicle during periods of such extreme heat.

RELATED: California ISO warns of possible flex alerts during heat wave

The following tips can help people better deal with extreme heat.

  • Stay indoors during peak heat hours, usually 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Drink plenty of water and bring a reusable bottle of water when going outside
  • Wear a hat and light-colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothes when outdoors
  • Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15
  • Keep pets cool, hydrated and off the pavement during extreme heat. When pets are outside, give them plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool
  • Keep homes cool by closing drapes or shades, add insulation to keep the heat out, and use fans and air conditioners
  • Park cars under shady areas, and never leave children or pets unattended in cars
  • Find a public place where you can keep cool, such as cooling center or a pool
  • Monitor people at high risk of heat-related illnesses , including the elderly, infants, young children, pregnant women, and people who work outside
  • Beware of heat-related illnesses and call 911 if experiencing high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the opening of nine cooling centers in the City of Los Angeles that will remain open through Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"Our City's libraries, recreation centers, and senior centers are all part of our network of cooling centers, and they are always available to residents during normal business hours," Garcetti said in a statement. We're adding hours at nine centers this week so that anyone who needs help can stay cool, healthy, and safe."

Cooling centers are opening throughout LA County. To cool off at the nearest cooling center or public pool, visit ready.lacounty.gov .

Cooling centers are also opening in:

Orange County

Ventura County

San Bernardino County

Riverside County

