GREENVILLE -- The Wolfpack started the season 1-0 after East Carolina missed a go-ahead field goal late, giving the Wolfpack a 21-20 victory. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was the highlight on the offensive side of the ball as he finished with 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. He displayed hard-fought runs throughout the game. The other score from the offense came from a 12-yard Thayer Thomas touchdown grab that tied the game even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO