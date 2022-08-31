ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 1

247Sports

THE MORNING AFTER…NORTH CAROLINA

There were more than 40,000 people watching Appalachian State and North Carolina battle on Saturday, and no matter the different allegiances or biased perceptions, there’s one unanimous statement all would make afterwards – “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”. App State led 21-7 early in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
carolinablitz.com

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren talks close victory over ECU, lessons learned

GREENVILLE -- The Wolfpack started the season 1-0 after East Carolina missed a go-ahead field goal late, giving the Wolfpack a 21-20 victory. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was the highlight on the offensive side of the ball as he finished with 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. He displayed hard-fought runs throughout the game. The other score from the offense came from a 12-yard Thayer Thomas touchdown grab that tied the game even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
GREENVILLE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Prediction time in battle for five-star TJ Power

On Saturday, the first two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions finally popped up for Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. And they point to the 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile five-star choosing the Duke basketball program over his other four finalists: Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

How to get Duke students to stay past halftime

Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State

4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
RALEIGH, NC
#Nc State#East Carolina#American Football#College Football
WITN

Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
247Sports

247Sports

