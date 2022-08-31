what is with these people thinking they're entitled to someone else's inheritance? common sense should tell you if it wasn't left to you, you have no legal right to it.
Always keeping an inheritance separate is a smart money move. You never know what will happen down the road. She can then spend some on the both of you when she wants.
Lol Smart women. I have known women that have gotten some inheritance & put it in a joint account & all of sudden the husband has a new boat or car & if the women wants to use it for herself (like get her teeth fixed. True story) the husband has already used it all & there is no more.
